AEW Dark Preview For Tonight (12/7)

Ten matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. These AEW Dark matches were taped last Friday at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can click here for full spoilers. This episode will air at 7pm ET tonight on the official AEW YouTube channel, and we will have live coverage.

Below is the full announced line-up for tonight’s AEW Dark episode:

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Angelica Risk

* Emi Sakura vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Thunder Rosa vs. Sofia Castillo

* John Silver vs. Aaron Solo

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Baron Black

* Lio Rush vs. Rayo

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Luke Sampson

* Lee Moriarty vs. Misterioso

* Shawn Spears and Wardlow vs. Richard King and Jay Marte

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs and Dante Martin vs. JT Dunn, Omkar and Kekoa