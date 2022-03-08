AEW Dark Preview For Tonight (3/8)

Ten matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. These matches were taped last Friday at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando before AEW Rampage. Full spoilers can be found here.

Here is the full lineup for tonight-

* Anna Jay vs. Marina Tucker

* Kris Statlander vs. Kelsey Raegan

* Kiera Hogan vs. Red Velvet

* Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue

* Ruby Soho and A.Q.A. vs. Diamante and Emi Sakura

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Alan “5” Angels and Colt Cabana

* Private Party vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson

* Top Flight vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth

* Scorpio Sky vs. Sonny Kiss

* Jay Lethal vs. Serpentico