AEW Dark Preview For Tonight (3/31)

AEW has announced several matches for tonight’s Dark episode on YouTube, including AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event.

The following matches were announced:

* Shawn Spears vs. Shawn Dean

* Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Sells

* Darby Allin vs. Vanilla Vance

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Faboo Andre

Tonight’s show will feature Cody Rhodes and Tony Schiavone on commentary, and will also reveal the first-half of the bracket for the AEW TNT Title Tournament.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to promote Dark for the second week in a row. AEW has used Dark to give a platform to indie wrestlers while they have been taping at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan tweeted, “We have the #AEW Champion @JonMoxley in action tonight on #AEWDark, + @Perfec10n, @sammyguevara, & @DarbyAllin take on top independent wrestlers tonight as well! @CodyRhodes & @tonyschiavone24 are on commentary, & they’ll reveal the first half of the TNT Title Tournament bracket!”

Tonight’s matches were taped last week at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. AEW Dark premieres each week on the AEW YouTube channel at 7pm ET. Stay tuned for our detailed report and any news coming out of the show.

Last week’s Dark was released as individual matches instead of one full episode.

You can see the promo and related tweets below: