AEW Dark Preview For Tonight (4/27): Marty Casaus To Debut

Tonight’s AEW Dark show will see the AEW debut of Marty Casaus, formerly known as Marty The Moth in Lucha Underground and Martin Casaus on WWE Tough Enough. Casaus, who trains at The Nightmare Factory, will face Brian Cage tonight in a battle of former Lucha Underground Gift of The Gods Champions.

AEW Dark airs each Tuesday night at 7 PM Eastern Time on the AEW YouTube channel. Here is the line up for tonight-

-Lance Archer vs. Jake St. Patrick

-Lee Johnson vs. Will Allday

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Renee Michelle

-Marty Casaus debuts vs. Brian Cage

-Penelope Ford vs. Ashley D’Amboise

-SCU vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Adonis

-The Blade & Private Party vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & 10

-Varsity Blonds vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones