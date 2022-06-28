AEW Dark Preview for Tonight (6/28) – Athena to Make Dark Debut, Title Match, More

The AEW Dark show airing tonight features ten matches that were taped on June 11 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. For a complete spoilers from the taping, click here.

Wheeler Yuta, the ROH Pure Champion, will defend his title against Tony Nese in the main event of Dark tonight. Yuta has defended the title twice since defeating Josh Woods on April 1 at ROH Supercard of Honor. His first championship match was the early May rematch between Woods on Dark.

Athena’s Dark debut will also be on tonight’s show. She’ll be up against Amber Nova. After defeating Kiera Hogan on the June 3 Rampage to win her in-ring debut, this will be Athena’s second match in AEW.

Additionally, tonight’s AEW Dark will see Jake Something taking on Matt Sydal. In the beginning of May, Jake lost his Dark debut to Jay Lethal. Tonight, Caleb Konley, another former Impact star, will make his AEW broadcast debut. His opponent is Ariya Daivari. Although it was a Dark dark match, Konley actually made his AEW debut in May 2020 when he teamed up with Musa and lost to Frankie Kazarian and AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky.

The following lineup has been revealed by AEW for tonight’s Dark episode:

– Athena vs. Amber Nova

– Ariya Daivari vs. Caleb Konley

– Dante Martin vs. Lucky Ali

– Fuego Del Sol vs. Marcus Kross

– JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth vs. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno and 10

– Julia Hart vs. Valentina Rossi

– Matt Sydal vs. Jake Something

– Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo vs. Knull and Matt Vandagriff

– Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley D’Amboise

– ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Tony Nese

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.