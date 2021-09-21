AEW Dark Preview For Tonight (9/21)

AEW has announced the following 14 matches for tonight’s “Dark” episode on Youtube, which airs at 7 PM EST:
* Big Swole vs. Allie Katch
* The Bunny vs. Xtina Kay
* Tay Conti vs. Marina Tucker
* Eddie Kingston vs. Bear Bronson
* Lance Archer vs. Marcus Kross
* Wardlow vs. JDX
* Joey Janela vs. Dillon McQueen
* Daniel Garcia vs. Alan “5” Angels
* Colt Cabana vs. JD Drake
* Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds
* FTR vs. Anthony Greene and Stallion Rogers
* Santana and Ortiz vs. Luther and Serpentico
* Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson vs. Luke Curtis and Cameron Stewart
* The Factory’s QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto vs. Darian Bengston, Cole Karter, Sean Maluta