AEW Dark Preview For Tonight (9/21)

AEW has announced the following 14 matches for tonight’s “Dark” episode on Youtube, which airs at 7 PM EST:

* Big Swole vs. Allie Katch

* The Bunny vs. Xtina Kay

* Tay Conti vs. Marina Tucker

* Eddie Kingston vs. Bear Bronson

* Lance Archer vs. Marcus Kross

* Wardlow vs. JDX

* Joey Janela vs. Dillon McQueen

* Daniel Garcia vs. Alan “5” Angels

* Colt Cabana vs. JD Drake

* Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* FTR vs. Anthony Greene and Stallion Rogers

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Luther and Serpentico

* Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson vs. Luke Curtis and Cameron Stewart

* The Factory’s QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto vs. Darian Bengston, Cole Karter, Sean Maluta