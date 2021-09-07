AEW Dark Preview For Tonight (9/7)

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s Dark episode on Youtube at 7 PM EST-

* The Acclaimed vs. Captain Shawn Dean and Robert Anthony

* Joey Janela vs. Lee Moriarty

* The Bunny with Penelope Ford vs. Laynie Luck

* Evil Uno with Stu Grayson and Colt Cabana vs. Alan “5” Angels with John Silver and 10

* Lance Archer vs. Jason Hotch

* The Dark Order’s Colt Cabana and Stu Grayson with Evil Uno vs. Travis Titan and Rickey Shane Page

* Three Strikes Match: Diamante vs. Big Swole (First Fall: Pinfall, Second Fall: Submission, Third Fall: Knockout)