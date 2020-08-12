AEW Dark Results – August 11, 2020
Rey Fenix defeated Lee Johnson by pinfall.
Shawn Spears defeated Alex Chamberlain by pinfall.
Austin and Billy Gunn defeated M’Badu and Shawn Dean by pinfall.
Kip Sabian defeated Michael Stevens by pinfall.
Private Party defeated Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. by pinfall.
Jurassic Express defeated Corey Hollis, Pineapple Pete and Aaron Solow by pinfall.
The Natural Nightmares defeated The Hybrid 2 by pinfall.
Penelope Ford defeated Rachael Ellering by pinfall.
The Butcher and The Blade defeated SoCal Uncensored by pinfall.