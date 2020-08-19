AEW Dark Results – August 18, 2020

Here are the results for this week’s edition of AEW Dark for this week:

Kip Sabian defeated Michael Nakazawa by pinfall

Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss defeated Shawn Dean and Frank Stone by pinfall

Shawn Spears defeated Will Hobbs by pinfall

Angelico and Jack Evans defeated Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon by pinfall

Abadon defeated Red Velvet by pinfall

Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Colt Cabana) defeated D3, Ryzin and Faboo Andre by pinfall

Ricky Starks defeated Lee Johnson by pinfall

Lance Archer defeated Jon Cruz and Jessy Sorensen by pinfall

Billy Gunn defeated Alan Angels of Dark Order by pinfall

Santana and Ortiz defeated Baron Black and Tony Donati by pinfall

The Lucha Brothers, The Butcher and The Blade defeated Private Party and SCU by pinfall