AEW Dark Results – August 18, 2020

Here are the results for this week’s edition of AEW Dark for this week:
Kip Sabian defeated Michael Nakazawa by pinfall
Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss defeated Shawn Dean and Frank Stone by pinfall
Shawn Spears defeated Will Hobbs by pinfall
Angelico and Jack Evans defeated Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon by pinfall
Abadon defeated Red Velvet by pinfall
Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Colt Cabana) defeated D3, Ryzin and Faboo Andre by pinfall
Ricky Starks defeated Lee Johnson by pinfall
Lance Archer defeated Jon Cruz and Jessy Sorensen by pinfall
Billy Gunn defeated Alan Angels of Dark Order by pinfall
Santana and Ortiz defeated Baron Black and Tony Donati by pinfall
The Lucha Brothers, The Butcher and The Blade defeated Private Party and SCU by pinfall