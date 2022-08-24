AEW Dark Results – August 23, 2022

Robyn Renegade & Rocky Radley begin the action & they lock up. Radley gains the upper hand and tags in Allie Recks. Charlette Renegade tags in and delivers a vicious chop to Recks. She chokes her on the middle rope before Robyn tags back in. The Renegade twins deliver a double delayed vertical suplex before Robyn goes for a pin. Recks kicks out and Charlette tags back in. Recks hits a double DDT on them before tagging in Radley. The Renegades deliver a neckbreaker spinebuster combo for the win.Anthony Ogogo locks Meto in an arm and crossface submission before the referee forces the break. They exchange submissions before Ogogo delivers an overhead throw followed by several uppercuts and a back elbow. He delivers an overhand palm strike, then sends him to the mat. He delivers the pop up right hand, knocking out Meto for the win.The Wingmen knock Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray from behind. Ryan Nemeth delivers several knees to Gray, then tags in Peter Avalon. Avalon beats down Gray before delivering a suplex. He goes for a pin, but Avalon kicks out. Gray rolls up Avalon, but Avalon kicks out. Gray delivers a jawbreaker but Avalon catapults Gray into the corner. He delivers a crossbody before tagging in Alanis. Alanis sends Avalon to the mat before delivering a dropkick senton combo. Avalon delivers an enziguri before delivering the splash for the win.After the match Tony Schiavone heads in the ring and interviews them. Avalon says they’re on the board and Nemeth says they are the kings of Dark. They say they will make AEW pretty.Match starts off with a lock up. They exchange submissions before Blake Christian whips Lucky Ali into the corner and follows it up with the split legged moonsault. He goes for a pin but Ali kicks out. Christian delivers a boot to Ali, followed by an enziguri. He hits a lariat, followed by a jumping knee and a stomp to the back of Ali’s neck. Ali is sent to the outside and Christian delivers a taupe suicida. He tosses Ali back in the ring before hitting a superplex off the top. He hits a twisting neckbreaker, followed by a modified curb stomp for the win.After the match Christian thanks fans for his support. He says he is back on track and looking for success with whoever and whenever.Jora Johl pushes Vary Morales to the mat. Johl rolls to the outside and Morales delivers a crossbody off the top. Johl sends him careening to the floor before tossing Morales back in the ring. He delivers a couple of brutal chops, followed by a kick to Morales’ face. Both men climb to the top as Johl delivers a superplex. Morales delivers a few kicks to Johl’s midsection and face before Johl fires back with a pump kick as Morales goes flying off the top for the win.Max Caster offers to scissor Justin Cotto. Cotto hits him instead before Caster hits him with a couple of elbows and an uppercut. Caster hits a kick to Cotto’s midsection before Cotto hits an insiguri. Caster hits a dropkick then goes for a pin but Cotto kicks out. Caster scissors the referee before hitting another kick. Cotto sends Caster to the mat, then goes for a shooting star press. Caster rolls out of the way before hitting a backdrop. He follows it up with the Mic Drop for the win.The Factory attacks Matt Sydal & Dante Martin from behind. Martin hits a dropkick on Nick Comoroto before doing the same to Aaron Solo. Sydal delivers a Slice Kick, followed by a senton to Solo. Martin tags in and delivers a kick to Martin’s midsection. Comoroto tags in and sends Martin into the apron and the barricade. Comoroto tosses Martin back in the ring. He beats him down before tagging in Solo. Solo delivers a jumping knee, then goes for a pin but Martin kicks out. Solo delivers several stomps to Martin’s midsection before whipping him into the corner. He delivers a suplex then goes for a pin but Martin kicks out. Comoroto tags in and delivers a bodyslam. He looks for a corkscrew, but Martin moves out of the way. Comoroto delivers a German Suplex to Martin before tagging Solo back in. Martin makes the hit tag to Sydal and he hits the meteora. He delivers a baseball slide to Solo before delivering a Teharis off the top. He goes for a pin, but Solo kicks out. Sydal delivers a hurricanrana then goes for a cover but Comoroto breaks it up. Comoroto delivers a bodyslam, followed by a clothesline. Solo delivers a double boot to Sydal then goes for a pin but Martin breaks it up. Martin tags in and delivers the Nose Dive for the win.Match starts off with Daniel Garcia & Westin Blake lock up. They exchange submissions before Garcia delivers a dropkick. He goes for a pin but Blake kicks out. Blake delivers a chop, followed by a kick. Garcia delivers a massive chop before Blake returns the favor. They exchange more chops before Garcia delivers a backdrop. He follows it up with a running knee then goes for a pin but Blake kicks out. Blake delivers a kick to his face, followed by a pendulum piledriver. He goes for a cover but Garcia kicks out. Blake delivers a bodyslam, before Garcia manages to hit an inverted suplex before locking in the Dragon Sleeper for the win.Slim J & Cash Flo begin the action by locking up. Ari Daivari tags in as he beats down Flo. Omar Amir & Parker Boudreaux tag in before Boudreaux sends Amir straight to the mat. Ryan Howe tags in and Boudreaux takes him down. Boudreaux clotheslines Amir out of the ring before tagging in Slim J. Boudreaux powerbombs Slim J into Howe before hitting an assisted Sliced Bread for the win.After the match Daivari introduces their new butler, Jeeves D.K. (VSK) and says fans will be seeing much more of them in the coming weeks.John Silver & Joey Sweets begin the action. They exchange submissions before Silver delivers a powerslam and a running uppercut. Alex Reynolds tags in and the two deliver a low double dropkick to Sweets. Tyshaun Perez tags in and Reynolds takes him down with a lariat. Vandu tags in and delivers a few knees to Reynolds’ midsection. Reynolds delivers some right hands to Vandu’s back before Sweets tags back in. 10 tags in and he takes down Sweets with a lariat. 10 hits a pump kick, followed by a spinebuster. Reynolds tags back in and Dark Order hit the Pendulum Bomb for the win.After the match Tony Schiavone gets in the ring and asks them about their upcoming Quarter Final Trios Titles Tournament Match. Silver says that he’s disappointed no one has them getting past the Quarter Finals. Reynolds says no one has a stronger bond than the 3 of them and says they will be the 1st ever Trios Champions.Josh Woods sends Oliver Sawyer to the mat before delivering a German suplex. He goes for a pin but GKM breaks it up. Woods delivers a double knee to Sawyer before delivering an assisted side slam for the win.After the match Tony Schiavone gets in the ring and asks Smart Mark Sterling about the neck break. He says he’s going straight to the top and says Jon Moxley stole their Dynamite opportunity and stole money from his pockets. He says they are exploring a lawsuit against the entire Blackpool Combat Club due to Mox’s actions and Wheeler Yuta dethroning Woods as the ROH Pure Champion. He says he knows there’s a Swiss Bank Account and he knows Danielson has money, but his wife has more. He says that Blackpool Combat Club should be watching their e mail to see if they get served.Boulder & Manny Lo starts us off and Boulder runs over Lo. He tags in Bronson before Bronson delivers a splash. Boulder delivers a chokeslam to Lo before Sean Maluta gets in some offense. Bronson sends Maluta into Lo with a Death Valley Driver before Boulder slams Bronson into the pair with an assisted cannonball for the win.After the match, Tony Schiavone asks about their change and JT Davidson says everything requires change. Davidson reintroduces himself and says this has nothing to do with luck. He says the Savages will take over before handing the mic to Bronson. He says they have never needed fan validation to know they are All Elite. He says he will eat anyone alive. Davidson says that everyone in the back is now on notice.JD Drake & Rosario Grillo starts off the match with a lock up. Drake delivers a shoulder block followed by a clothesline. Drake delivers a vicious chop before Anthony Henry tags in. Henry delivers a kick to Grillo followed by one to his back. Henry delivers a neck crank, followed by a knee and a kick. Henry delivers a chop before Grillo tags in Dean Alexander. Henry delivers a running double knee strike before hitting a diving double foot stomp. Drake hits a moonsault press for the win.They exchange submissions before Kilynn King hits a drop toe hold and a kick to Mafiosa Valentina’s head. Mafiosa hits several knees on King, followed by an Ax Kick. Mafiosa sends King’s head off the top rope but King fires back with several right hands. King delivers a running knee to Mafiosa followed by a kick to her head. She delivers a pumphandle slam to Mafiosa for the win.After the match Tony Schiavone heads to the ring and asks King for her thoughts on her match against Britt Baker on Dynamite this Wednesday. King says it’s great to be back and says she was fortunate to find her way to AEW. She says she made sure to bust her butt in the company before making the choice to head back to the indies and making a name for herself. She says she ended up back in the company against Toni Storm last week and gets to face Britt Baker in her hometown. Baker’s music hits and she heads to the ring. She tells King to stop boring fans with her talk of Cleveland. Baker says she doesn’t stand a chance before saying she didn’t want to come out here. She states King’s sob story made her sick and asks if fans are supposed to be impressed. Baker says she has built AEW and an empire from the ground up while still making it to her dental office. She says she is the face of the women’s division. King says that she took the time to come here and talk but she’s going to deny people their match. King says she knows how much Baker likes to bleed, so she should bust her open right now. Baker says that a drop of her blood is worth more than anything King could do. King attacks Baker and fires off elbow. They spill to the outside as King sends Baker into the barricade. Referees separate them as King stands tall to end this week’s Dark.Death Triangle vs. United Empire Dax Harwood vs. Jay LethalCM Punk (c) vs. Jon Moxley (Interim) Billy Gunn vs. Coleton Gunn Britt Baker vs. Kilynn KingClaudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Dustin RhodesHouse Of Black vs. Dark OrderTBD vs. TBD Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy GuevaraThe Pinnacle vs. Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam SinghThunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni StormParticipants TBD