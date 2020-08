Here are the results for this week’s edition of AEW Dark for this week:

Scorpio Sky defeated Will Hobbs by pinfall.

The Gunn Club defeated Aaron Solow and Serpentico by pinfall.

Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss defeated The Initiative (Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler) by pinfall.

Abadon defeated KiLynn King by pinfall.

Jack Evans defeated QT Marshall by pinfall.

FTR defeated Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison by pinfall.

The Butcher and The Blade defeated Private Party by pinfall.