AEW Dark Results – August 9, 2022

8 Man Tag Team Match

Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Isaiah Broner, James Alexander, Brayden Lee & Sam Moore

Marq Quen landed a missile dropkick on James Alexander. The Butcher & The Blade dropped Moore with the suplex/powerbomb combo gets the win.

Winners: Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade

Anna Jay vs. Megan Myers

Anna Jay dominated Megan Meyers early on with strikes while Meyers got an elbow strike in, Jay locks her in the Queenslayer & Myers had no choice but to tap out.

Winner By Submission: Anna Jay

Tag Team Match

Best Friends vs. Rohit Raju & Ren Jones



Trent Beretta & Rohit Raju locked holds as the match began. Raju hit a toe kick to the midsection of Trent, who lifted up Raju and hit a gutbuster multiple times. Trent followed up with a lariat clothesline.

Best Friends doubled up on Ren Jones & Raju, who was hit by the Sole Food combination. Jones was dropped by Trent’s sit out powerbomb.

Best Friends struck Jones with a Strong Zero for the victory.

Winners: Best Friends

Andrade El Idolo & Rush were then interviewed by Tony Schiavone regarding their match with the Lucha Bros tmr on Dynamite.

Tag Team Match

Dark Order vs. The Wingmen

The Wingmen got the jump attack on the Dark Order before the bell rang to gain the early advantage.

Peter Avalon went for early pins on Evil Uno but was broken up. Uno attempted to throw forearms to counter JD Drake’s moves.

Drake planted Uno with a swinging neckbreaker. Drake missed a cannonball senton in the corner, which allowed Uno to hit a hanging neck breaker on Avalon. 10 tagged in and then planted Avalon with a delayed vertical suplex and followed up with a spinebuster. 10 laid out Avalon with a discus lariat to score the win for Dark Order.

Winners: Dark Order

Tag Team Match

Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose vs. Heather Reckless & Joseline Navarro

Nyla Rose dominated Heather Reckless right before the bell by hitting a hanging neckbreaker. Marina Shafir dropped Reckless in the middle of the ring & nails the Pop Up Powerbomb for the win.

Winners: Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose

After the match Shafir & Rose attacked Reckless & Joseline Navarro once more. Rose dropped Reckless with the Beast Bomb. Vickie Guerrero cuts a promo & says that Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose’s tag team name is Beast Of Burdens.

Kris Statlander vs. Sierra

Kris Statlander planted herself on Sierra with a senton and a standing splash combination. Statlander was then thrown into the ropes by Sierra, which allowed her to gain some momentum.

Statlander got a roundhouse kick to Sierra and a powerslam. Statlander rocked Sierra with a big punt kick that laid her out for the win.

Winner: Kris Statlander

Trios Match

Trustbusters vs. Sonny Kiss, Zack Clayton & Xavier Walker

Slim J popped the knee to the midsection of Sonny Kiss who then hit a spinning back elbow to J in the corner. Zack Clayton tagged in and landed a leaping elbow drop on J and dropped him with a suplex.

Xavier Walker tagged in to get his shine but J slipped through and tagged in Ariya Daivari for a brief moment. Parker Boudreaux made his presence known with a back lariat to Walker. Boudreaux planted Walker in the middle of the ring.

Daivari then came in with a frog splash to get the win for his team.

Winners: Trustbusters

Trios Match

Ruby Soho, Athena & Hikaru Shida vs Serena Deeb, Leva Bates & Emi Sakura

Serena Deeb locked Ruby Soho into a headscissors and then followed up with another submission hold. Soho headbutted Deeb and tagged in Hikaru Shida. With Shida wanting a piece of Deeb, Deeb denied her by tagging out. Emi Sakura entered the match and dropped Shida with a backbreaker. Shida responded with one of her own.

Athena & Soho doubled up on Leva Bates, who slithered out and tagged Sakura back in. Sakura came in with a running crossbody to Soho in the turnbuckle. After being dominated, Soho hit a back heel trip to Deeb and tagged in Shida.

Everyone their key moves, and we were left with Shida & Bates in the ring. Shida came off the ropes and nails Bates with a Katana for the win.

Winners: Ruby Soho, Athena & Hikaru Shida

Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Henry

Anthony Henry put Orange Cassidy in an early waist lock. Cassidy returned the favor with a dropkick and flew to the outside with a jumping sucidia. JD Drake then took advantage by striking Cassidy. Henry hit a Tiger Driver combination on Cassidy. Henry followed up with a vertical suplex. Cassidy regained his momentum by slamming Henry in the middle of the ring. Drake tried distracting Cassidy again, but Cassidy ended up hitting Henry with a Beach Break for the win.

Winner: Orange Cassidy