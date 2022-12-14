AEW Dark Results – December 13, 2022

Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette

Tay Melo shoves Miranda Vionette. Vionette does the same before Melo delivers a knee across her jaw and transitions into a full body submission for the win.

Winner By Submission: Tay Melo

Trios Match

The Factory vs. Joe Keys,LSG & Chris Steeler

Lee Johnson & Chris Steeler lock up. Johnson delivers several stomps, followed by a suplex. He sends him face first into the top turnbuckle, then tags in Cole Karter. Karter delivers a back elbow, then plants him with a chokeslam.

Joe Keys tags in and Karter delivers a dropkick. QT Marshall tags in and delivers a right hand to his midsection. He hits a back elbow then delivers an uppercut. Johnson tags back in and delivers a boot to Keys’ midsection.

He follows it up with a suplex and an elbow to his head. Keys sends Johnson to the outside, but Marshall tosses him back in the ring. Karter & LSG tag in.

LSG delivers a big boot, but Marshall hops into the ring and delivers a right hand. The Factory then deliver the triple Diamond Cutter for the win.

Winners: The Factory

Zack Clayton vs. Steve Pena

Zack Clayton & Steve Pena lock up to get this match started. Clayton delivers a back elbow, then plants him and gloats. Pena delivers a jawbreaker and a clothesline but Clayton fires back with a powerslam and Fisherman’s Buster for the win.

Winner: Zack Clayton

Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen

Match starts off with a lock up before they exchange submissions before Kip Sabian delivers a boot to Tony Deppen’s midsection. He hits a leg lariat, but Deppen fires back with a leg sweep. Sabian delivers an enziguri that sends Deppen to the outside, then tosses him into the ring and delivers a springboard dropkick.

He calls for the maestro then looks for a neckbreaker, but Deppen reverses it into a roll up. Sabian kicks out and Deppen delivers a double stomp. He follows it up with a northern lights suplex, then goes for a pin but Sabian kicks out.

Sabian sends Deppen to the outside with a knee, then hits an Arabian Moonsault and tosses Deppen back in the ring and delivers the Psycho Driver for the win.

Winner: Kip Sabian

Tag Team Match

The Trustbusters vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

Eddie Kingston & Slim J starts this match off then Slim J rolls out of the ring. Ortiz goes after him and Slim J gets back in the ring. He gets in Kingston’s face, then delivers a tijeras. Kingston pulls off Slim J’s shirt, then delivers a chop and tags in Ortiz.

Ortiz delivers a suplex, then tags in Kingston. Kingston delivers a belly 2 belly suplex, then tags in Ortiz back in. He delivers a splash, then locks in an Abdominal Stretch. Jeeves Kay breaks it up, then chokes Ortiz with his towel while the referee is distracted.

Slim J delivers a flatliner and a body slam then tags in Kay. Kay beats him down then tags in Slim J. Ortiz delivers a lariat, then tags in Kingston. Kay tags in and delivers an Exploder. He goes for a pin, but Slim J breaks up the count.

Ortiz tags in and Kay delivers a running boot. He follows it up with a thrust kick. Kingston tags in and delivers a right hand, followed by the Stretch Plum for the win.

Winners By Submission: Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

After the match Kingston delivers a DDT to Slim J then locks in the Stretch Plum.