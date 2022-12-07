AEW Dark Results – December 6, 2022

Trios Match

The Boys & Dalton Castle vs. Justin Corino,Jaden Valo & Sonny Defarge

Jaden Valo chest bumps Dalton Castle. Castle delivers a mat return, then tags in Brent Tate. Defarge & Brandon Tate tag in. He delivers an enziguri, then tags in Castle.

Justin Corino tags in and Castle delivers a forearm to him while The Boys pull Valo to the outside. Castle sends Defarge to the outside, then calls for The Boys and throws them on top of them. Castle then delivers the Bang A Rang on Corino for the win.

Winners: The Boys & Dalton Castle

Abadon vs. Leva Bates

Match starts off with a lock up then Leva Bates trips Abadon but Abadon recovers quickly. Bates delivers a pair of kicks and a northern lights suplex but Abadon fires back with a forearm and a bulldog.

Bates delivers a few kicks and a knee to Abadon, then goes for a pin but they kick out. Bates hits a German suplex, but Abadon fires back with a step up enziguri and the Black Dhalia for the win.

Winner: Abadon

Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin

Brian Cage & Leon Ruffin lock up to get this match started. Ruffin runs the ropes, but Cage catches him and does a few bicep curls with him in hand. Ruffin delivers a dropkick, but Cage fires back with a back body drop. He whips Ruffin into the corner, then delivers a chop and whips him into the opposite corner.

Cage delivers a backbreaker but Ruffin manages to hit a couple of elbows. He follows it up with a dropkick that sends Cage to the outside and looks to go flying, but Cage catches him and powerbombs him into the ring post. Cage tosses Ruffin back in the ring, then delivers a suplex.

Ruffin hits an enziguri and several right hands. He follows it up with a lariat and a cutter but Cage manages to deliver a clothesline and a powerbomb. He follows it up with Weapon X for the win.

Winner: Brian Cage

After the match Prince Nana grabs a mic and says he’s been telling everyone since day one that Cage is the greatest. He says what fans just witness is Embassy excellence that was made possible by the Weapon Excellence of Execution. Nana says The Embassy is forever, and they are on the hunt.

Dutt tells Brick City Boyz to hold on a second and asks them where Brick City is. They say Atlantic New Jersey, and Dutt says that’s a coincidence because Lethal is the King of New Jersey. He calls Jeff Jarrett the King of Tennessee and says Brick City will crumble.

Tag Team Match

Brick City Boyz vs. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh

Match begins with a lock up then Jay Lethal delivers a shoulder tackle, then delivers a thrust kick and tags in Satnam Singh.

Singh delivers a fireman’s carry press that sends J Cruz to the outside on top of Victor Chase, then delivers a modified Boss Man Slam. Lethal tags back in and delivers a military press, followed by the Lethal Injection for the win.

Winners: Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh

Athena vs. Becca

Athena clocks Becca with a right hand. She fires off several more then hits an uppercut and tosses her across the ring. She throws Becca into the corner then delivers several stomps.

Becca fires back with a series of forearms and a dropkick, then follows it up with a cutter. Athena tosses Becca to the outside, then throws her into the ring steps.

She tosses her back into the ring, then delivers a right hand to her head then she locks in the Dragon Sleeper for the win.

Winner By Submission: Athena

Trent Beretta vs. Anthony Henry

Trent Beretta offers his hand to Anthony Henry. Henry kicks it away and they lock up. Henry fires off several kicks and stomps in the corner, then locks in a Front Guillotine. Beretta escapes by delivering an overhead throw then tosses Henry to the outside and delivers a crossbody over the top rope. Beretta charges at Henry but Henry steps out of the way and sends Beretta into the barricade. He then delivers a hip attack to send him over the barricade, then tosses him back in the ring and plants him.

Henry delivers a neck crank to Beretta, then delivers a kick across his spine. Beretta whips Henry into the corner, but Henry fires back with a drop toe hold. Beretta delivers a German suplex, then delivers a chop and another German suplex. He follows it up with a half & half, then delivers a tornado DDT. He goes for a pin but Henry kicks out. Henry delivers a shot across Beretta’s spine but Beretta manages to send him to the outside. He spears him, then tosses him back into the ring and follows him.

Beretta & Henry teeter on the top rope before Henry delivers a superplex. He goes for a pin, but Beretta kicks out. Henry ascends to the top rope, then delivers the double stomp. He goes for a pin, but Beretta kicks out. He tosses Beretta onto the apron and follows him out there. Beretta delivers the Dudebuster, then throws him back in the ring and goes for a pin. Henry gets his foot on the bottom rope to stop the count. They exchange elbow strikes before Henry gains the upper hand and delivers a dropkick. Beretta fires back with a lariat, then looks for the Dudebuster. Henry manages to reverse it into a Piledriver then looks to roll up Beretta. Beretta sits into the pin for the win.

Winner: Trent Beretta