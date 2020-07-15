AEW Dark Results – July 14, 2020

Here are the results for this week’s edition of AEW Dark for this week:

Allie and Brandi Rhodes vs Diamante and Rache Chanel by pinfall

Ricky Starks defeated Robert Anthony by pinfall

Dark Order (Alan Angels, John Silver and Alex Reynolds) defeated Shawn Dean, Joe Alonzo and Will Hobbs by pinfall

Marko Stunt defeated Michael Nakazawa by pinfall

Serpentico and Luther defeated Brady Pierce and Pineapple Pete by pinfall

Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy) defeated Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon by pinfall

FTW Champion Brian Cage retained over Brian Pillman Jr. by pinfall