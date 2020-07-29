AEW Dark Results – July 28, 2020

Here are the results for this week’s edition of AEW Dark for this week:

FTR defeated Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon by pinfall

Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela defeated Michael Nakazawa and Pineapple Pete by pinfall

Abadon defeated Skyler Moore by pinfall

Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) defeated Shawn Dean and Will Hobbs by pinfall

Scorpio Sky defeated Corey Hollis by pinfall

Penelope Ford defeated Kenzie Paige by pinfall

Wardlow defeated Aaron Solow by referee stoppage

Best Friends defeated Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) by pinfall

Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) defeated Frankie Thomas by pinfall

Orange Cassidy defeated Serpentico by pinfall

Sammy Guevara defeated Fuego Del Sol by pinfall

Santana and Ortiz defeated SCU and Private Party by pinfall