AEW Dark Results – July 28, 2020
Here are the results for this week’s edition of AEW Dark for this week:
FTR defeated Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon by pinfall
Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela defeated Michael Nakazawa and Pineapple Pete by pinfall
Abadon defeated Skyler Moore by pinfall
Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) defeated Shawn Dean and Will Hobbs by pinfall
Scorpio Sky defeated Corey Hollis by pinfall
Penelope Ford defeated Kenzie Paige by pinfall
Wardlow defeated Aaron Solow by referee stoppage
Best Friends defeated Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) by pinfall
Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) defeated Frankie Thomas by pinfall
Orange Cassidy defeated Serpentico by pinfall
Sammy Guevara defeated Fuego Del Sol by pinfall
Santana and Ortiz defeated SCU and Private Party by pinfall