AEW Dark Results – June 16, 2020

Here are the results for this week’s edition of AEW Dark for this week:
Jurassic Express defeated Jon Cruz and Capital Vices by pinfall
SCU defeated Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon by pinfall
Big Swole defeated Dani Jordyn by pinfall
Lance Archer defeated David Ali by pinfall
Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss defeated Musa and Shawn Dean by pinfall
Allie and Brandi Rhodes defeated Red Velvet and Kenzie Page by pinfall
Shawn Spears defeated Lee Johnson by submission
Dark Order defeated Brady Pierce and John Skyler by pinfall
Jimmy Havoc defeated Griff Garrison by pinfall
Penelope Ford defeated Skyler Moore by pinfall
Scorpio Sky defeated Robert Anthony by pinfall