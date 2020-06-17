AEW Dark Results – June 16, 2020

Here are the results for this week’s edition of AEW Dark for this week:

Jurassic Express defeated Jon Cruz and Capital Vices by pinfall

SCU defeated Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon by pinfall

Big Swole defeated Dani Jordyn by pinfall

Lance Archer defeated David Ali by pinfall

Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss defeated Musa and Shawn Dean by pinfall

Allie and Brandi Rhodes defeated Red Velvet and Kenzie Page by pinfall

Shawn Spears defeated Lee Johnson by submission

Dark Order defeated Brady Pierce and John Skyler by pinfall

Jimmy Havoc defeated Griff Garrison by pinfall

Penelope Ford defeated Skyler Moore by pinfall

Scorpio Sky defeated Robert Anthony by pinfall