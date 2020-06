Here are the results for this week’s edition of AEW Dark for this week:

Billy Gunn defeated John Skyler by pinfall.

The Butcher and The Blade defeated Jon Cruz and Joe Alonzo by pinfall

Christi Jaynes defeated Kilynn King by pinfall

Santana and Ortiz defeated Big Game Leroy and EJ Lewis by pinfall

The Natural Nightmares defeated Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon by pinfall

You can watch this week’s edition of AEW Dark at this link.