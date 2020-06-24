AEW Dark Results – June 23, 2020
Here are the results for this week’s edition of AEW Dark for this week:
Brian Cage defeated Robert Anthony by pinfall.
SCU defeated Musa and David Ali by pinfall.
Shawn Spears defeated Pineapple Pete by pinfall.
Lance Archer defeated Griff Garrison by pinfall.
Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss defeated John Silver and Alex Reynolds by pinfall.
Mel defeated KiLynn King by pinfall.
Scorpio Sky defeated Lee Johnson by pinfall.
Jurassic Express defeated Luther, Serpentico and Max Caster by submission.
Orange Cassidy defeated Peter Avalon by pinfall.