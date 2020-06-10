AEW Dark Results – June 9, 2020

Here are the results for this week’s edition of AEW Dark for this week:

SCU defeated Low Rida and Fuego Del Sol by pinfall.

5 from Dark Order (Alan Angels) defeated Lee Johnson by pinfall.

Santana and Ortiz defeated Musa and Brady Pierce by pinfall.

The Butcher and The Blade defeated Pineapple Pete and Anthony Catena by pinfall.

QT Marshall defeated Zack Clayton by pinfall.

Christopher Daniels defeated Sonny Kiss by pinfall.

Jurassic Express defeated Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler by pinfall.

Jon Moxley defeated Robert Anthony by submission.

