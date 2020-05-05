AEW Dark Results – May 5, 2020

Here are the results for this week’s edition of AEW Dark – May 5, 2020:

10 (Preston Vance) defeated Ryan Pyles by pinfall.
Sammy Guevara defeated Shawn Dean by pinfall.
Kip Sabian defeated Colt Cabana by pinfall.

