AEW Dark Results – November 15, 2022

Skye Blue vs. Paris Van Dale

Match starts off with a lock up then they exchange submissions before Paris Van Dale delivers a forearm. Skye Blue fires back with a kick before Van Dale sends her into the middle turnbuckle and delivers a knee to the back of her head.

Van Dale whips Blue onto the mat, but Blue rolls her up. Van Dale kicks out and Blue delivers a rising knee. She follows it up with a drop kick, followed by a thrust kick then the Sky Fall for the win.

Winner: Skye Blue

Tag Team Match

Iron Savages vs. Brando Lee & Lucas Chase

Bronson & Lucas Chase kicks this match off then Bronson delivers a clothesline. He hits several right hands, then sends him into the corner. Boulder & Brando Lee tag in. Bronson throws Lee onto Chase then hits him with a senton, they hit several splashes on Lee & Chase before they deliver a double chokeslam to Lee then hey stack the two men on top of one another, then hit a combination cannonball.

Winners: Iron Savages

Kiera Hogan vs. Kennedi Copeland

Kiera Hogan delivers a kick to Kennedi Copeland’s midsection. Copeland fires back with a chop, followed by a knee to her midsection and a bulldog. Hogan delivers a pair of kicks, followed by a leg drop. She goes for a pin, but Copeland kicks out.

Hogan fires off a series of right hands, then whips her into the corner and delivers a kick across her midsection. She hits a kick across her spine followed by a back elbow and a sliding kick. She hits a roundhouse kick for the win.

Winner: Kiera Hogan

Frankie Kazarian vs. Zack Clayton

Frankie Kazarian & Zack Clayton lock up to kick this match off then Kazarian delivers an arm drag, followed by a drop toe hold. He delivers a hurricanrana followed by a leg lariat. Clayton fires back with a dropkick and a suplex, then delivers a knee to Kazarian’s throat.

Kazarian hits a pair of chops but Clayton rains down right hands. He whips Kaz into the corner, then delivers an uppercut. Kaz fires back with a back elbow then delivers a lariat and a flying forearm. He delivers the double knees to Clayton’s spine then locks in the Chicken Wing for the win.

Winner By Submission: Frankie Kazarian

We then head backstage to Lexy Nair is with the challenger to the Pure Title Brock Anderson & Arn Anderson about Brock’s upcoming match with Daniel Garcia for the Pure Title later on tonight.

Trios Match

The Factory vs. Channing Thomas,Jake Manning & Teddy Goodz

Lee Johnson & Channing Thomas begin this match with a lock up before Johnson sends Thomas into the corner, then delivers a chop. Cole Karter tags in and delivers a dropkick. He chokes him on the middle rope, then tags Johnson back in.

Johnson delivers a back elbow, then tags in QT Marshall. Marshall delivers a right hand, then knocks Thomas to the mat. Johnson tags in and delivers a kick to Thomas’ midsection. Thomas plants him with a side suplex, then tags in Teddy Goodz.

Goodz delivers a back elbow, then delivers a forearm. Marshall clocks him from behind, but Goodz levels him with an uppercut and a running back elbow. The Factory deliver a Triple Diamond Cutter for the win.

Winners: The Factory

Athena vs. Little Mean Kathleen

Athena taunts Little Mean Kathleen. She delivers a back elbow but LMK fires back with a hurricanrana and bites her hand. Athena hits a shoulder to LMK’s midsection, followed by a back body drop and a senton.

She locks in an Abdominal Stretch but LMK escapes. Athena plants LMK but LMK hits a kick to her midsection and a lariat. She hits a stomp on Athena, followed by a kick. She climbs to the top and goes flying, but Athena catches her and plants her on the mat. Athena kicks LMK’s midsection, then delivers a lariat to the side of her head for the win.

Winner: Athena

Trios Match

Dark Order vs. Mike Magnum,Brett Gosyln & Arjan Singh

John Silver & Arjun Singh lock up before they exchange submissions before Silver knocks Singh to the mat and delivers a shoulder tackle. He kicks Singh across the chest, then tags in Evil Uno. Uno delivers a stomp to Singh’s hand, then delivers a chop to his chest and a forearm across his jaw.

Mike Magnum tags in and delivers a series of right hands to Uno. Brett Gosselin tags in and delivers several stomps to Uno. Magnum tags in and Uno hits him with an elbow across his jaw. He delivers a neckbreaker, then tags in Alex Reynolds.

Gosselin tags in and Reynolds delivers a spinning back elbow. He hits a clothesline, then gets him up on his shoulders. Silver tags in and powerbombs Gosselin onto Reynolds knees. Uno tags in and the trio deliver the Pendulum Bomb for the win.

Winners: Dark Order

We head backstage to Lexy Nair, who says she wants to get a word with Athena. Athena gets in her face and tells her to ask her the question she wants to. Nair backs away and Athena asks where she’s going.

Pure Title Match

Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Brock Anderson

Match starts off with a lock up then they exchange submissions before Brock Anderson locks in a front face lock and Daniel Garcia uses his 1st rope break . Anderson delivers a shoulder tackle, then stomps on Garcia’s hands and ankles.

Garcia delivers a dropkick to Anderson’s knee, then kicks him in the face and delivers a closed fist right hand. The referee issues Anderson a warning, allowing Garcia to lock in a Guillotine. Anderson stands up and delivers a delayed vertical suplex.

He delivers a back elbow, followed by several shoulders to his midsection and a back body drop. He delivers a boot to Garcia’s midsection but Garcia fires back with a pump handle slam. Anderson delivers a DDT then goes for a pin but Garcia kicks out. Garcia delivers a piledriver for the win.

Winner & Still Pure Champion: Daniel Garcia (STILL CHAMPION!!!)