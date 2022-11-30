AEW Dark Results – November 29, 2022

Trios Match

The Factory vs. Justin Corino,Ryan Mooney & Steven Joe Sifi

Lee Johnson & Steven Joe Sifi lock up to get this match started before Johnson delivers a back elbow before Ryan Mooney tags in. Johnson shoves him into the corner, then tags in Cole Karter. Karter fires off right hands, then tags in QT Marshall.

Marshall delivers a pair of right hands, then follows it up with a back elbow and gloats. Johnson tags back in and delivers an overhand chop to Mooney. He delivers a clothesline in the corner, followed by a suplex. Karter & Justin Corino tag in.

Corino delivers a lariat to Karter, but Marshall attacks him from behind before The Factory connects with a triple Diamond Cutter for the win.

Winners: The Factory

Zack Clayton vs. Chris Wylde

Chris Wylde delivers a chop before Zack Clayton whips Wylde into the corner, then delivers a chop and plants him. Clayton sends Wylde bouncing off the top rope, then delivers an uppercut. Wylde fires back with a jawbreaker and an elbow but Clayton fires back with a running clothesline and a Brainbuster for the win.

Winner: Zack Clayton

Hikaru Shida vs. Layla Luciano

Match begins with a lock up before Hikaru Shida delivers a dropkick then sends Layla Luciano into the corner and looks to fire off right hands. Luciano catches her and delivers an airplane spin.

Shida & Luciano exchange forearms before Shida delivers an enziguri and a knee. She rains down right hands on Luciano before hitting a Meteora and the Katana for the win.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Trios Match

Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Tracy Williams,LSG & Jack Tomilson

Daniel Garcia & Jack Tomlinson kicks this match off then Garcia rains down right hands. LSG & Matt Menard tag in. Menard delivers a drop toe hold, then fires off several right hands to LSG in the corner. Angelo Parker tags in and does the same before Garcia tags back in and bites him.

He stomps on LSG in the corner but LSG fires back with a boot and tags in Tracy Williams & he beats down Garcia, then hits a lariat. Garcia fires back with an overhand chop before Tomlinson tags in. Garcia delivers a suplex then locks in the Dragon Sleeper for the win.

Winners By Submission: Jericho Appreciation Society

Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen

Match starts off with a lock up before they exchange submissions before Brian Cage gains the upper hand and delivers a German suplex. Cage delivers a clothesline in the corner, then delivers another suplex.

He picks Tony Deppen up and does some bicep curls with him before Deppen manages to escape and deliver a kick. He hits the double knees, then goes for a pin but Cage kicks out.

Deppen ascends to the top, but Cage moves out of the way and delivers a powerbomb. He follows it up with a Buckle Bomb and the Drill Claw for the win.

Winner: Brian Cage

Angelico vs. Hagane Shinno

Angelico & Hagane Shinno exchange submissions before Angelico sweeps Shinno’s legs and follows it up with a boot to his midsection. Shinno hits a hurricanrana, but Angelico trips him. He whips him into the top turnbuckle then fires off left hands and a roundhouse kick.

Angelico takes down Shinno then locks in a calf submission but Shinno manages to make it to the bottom rope to break the hold. They spill to the outside before Shinno delivers a moonsault off the ropes and tosses Angelico back in the ring.

He delivers a missile dropkick but Angelico fires back with a back breaker and locks in the Navarro Especiales for the win.

Winner By Submission: Angelico

Emi Sakura vs. Tiara James

We kick this match off with a lock up before Emi Sakura whips Tiara James across the ring, then has some tea. James fires back with a series of forearms and elbows, followed by a flying lariat. Sakura delivers a swinging neck breaker, then hits her signature chops in the corner. She delivers the Butterfly Backbreaker for the win.

Winner: Emi Sakura

Trios Match

The Firm vs. The Wingmen

We get going with Matt Hardy & Ryan Nemeth lock up then Marq Quen tags in and delivers a tornado DDT. Isiah Kassidy tags in and hits an enziguri. Hardy tags back in and Nemeth beats him down. Peter Avalon tags in and Hardy goes to work targeting his arm. Kassidy tags back in and delivers a double stomp. Quen tags in and delivers a Manhattan Drop.

Avalon beats down Quen then tags in Nemeth. Kassidy delivers a series of elbows but Nemeth fires back with a dropkick and a pair of right hands. Avalon tags in and delivers a bodyslam. Quen returns the favor, then tags in Hardy.

Hardy delivers a clothesline, then sends Avalon’s head into all 3 turnbuckles multiple times. He delivers a powerbomb, then goes for a pin but Avalon kicks out.

Hardy sets up for the Twist Of Fate but Ethan Page warns him not to use it. Avalon takes advantage and delivers a DDT but Hardy manages to kick out. Hardy then delivers Ego’s Edge for the win.

Winners: The Firm

After the match an irate Page tells Hardy & Private Party to go to the back so they can talk.

We go backstage to Lexy Nair was talking about the outcome of the main event. Hardy & Private Party were arguing with Page in the background. Page demanded Private Party leave, which left Hardy & Page alone. Hardy told Page he asked for this. Page said he is his boss and added that his opinion is more valued than his. Page said if Hardy continued to defy him, Private Party would face consequences. Hardy told Page if he laid a hand on Private Party, he would regret it.

Wednesday’s Dynamite

Non Title 3rd Match Of The Best Of 7 Series

Trios Champions Death Triangle (2) vs. The Elite (0)

Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood

Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay

Winter Is Coming Card So Far (Dec 14th)

Non Title 4th Match Of The Best Of 7 Series

Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite

AEW World Title Match

MJF (c) vs. Ricky Starks