AEW Dark Results – September 29, 2020

Here are the results for this week’s edition of AEW Dark for this week:

Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian defeated Ray Rosas and Ryzin by pinfall.

Penelope Ford defeated Alex Gracia by pinfall.

Best Friends defeated M’Badu and Bshp King by pinfall.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defeated Dark Order’s 5 and 10 by pinfall.

Billy and Austin Gunn defeated Shawn Dean and Cezar Bononi by pinfall.

Tay Conti defeated Red Velvet by submission.

Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) defeated Brian Pillman Jr and Griff Garrison by pinfall.

Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) defeated Rache Chanel by pinfall.

The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall with Brandi Rhodes) defeated Dark Order’s 4 (John Silver) and Colt Cabana by pinfall.