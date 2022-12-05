AEW Dark Set to Return to Universal Studios

AEW is set to return to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida later this month, according to reports.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, AEW Dark tapings are scheduled for Saturday, December 17. The AEW Dark tapings in Orlando will be the first since August. AEW previously taped there every 4-6 weeks from September 2021 to August 2020, with a total of ten tapings.

In recent months, AEW has taped Dark on the road and in front of live audiences, giving more talent looks in front of live, traveling crowds. There’s no word yet on whether they’ll return to that format in early 2023.

Several AEW Dark regulars have expressed a desire to return to the show when tapings return to Orlando. When Dark is filmed on the road, AEW gets to see more locals from the area.