Thanks to Nate Bosworth for the following AEW Dark spoilers from tonight’s tapings in Austin, Texas:

* Best Friends and Orange Cassidy defeated The Hybrid 2 (pre-Dynamite)

* Kris Statlander defeated Diamante (post-Dynamite)

* Big Swole defeated Christi Jaynes (post-Dynamite)

* The Young Bucks defeated QT Marshall and Peter Avalon with Leva Bates (post-Dynamite)

These matches will air on next Tuesday’s AEW Dark episode, which is released on the AEW YouTube channel.