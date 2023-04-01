AEW/DDT Star Konosuke Takeshita: DDT Pro-Wrestling Has Excited Many Fans In The USA

DDT Pro-Wrestling just wrapped up a two day USA tour as part of GCW The Collective series of events.

The promotion was in the USA for the first time since April 2019. They held two shows, DDT Goes Hollywood and GCW vs DDT. Both events were held in Los Angeles on March 30th and 31st in front of capacity crowds.

The one match that stood out was the main event of DDT Goes Hollywood as Konosuke Takeshita faced Yuki Ueno in a thrilling encounter that delighted fans. In just over 15 minutes, Takeshita defeated Ueno as the match left an impression of everyone that witnessed it.

After the match Konosuke Takeshita, who is also signed to AEW, made these comments regarding DDT Pro-Wrestling and his opponent Yuki Ueno:

“Ueno! This is DDT pro wrestling!” I’ve done a single with Ueno many times, but what I do hasn’t changed (from Japan). DDT’s professional wrestling has excited many fans in the United States. New Japan and DDT are the only Japanese men’s groups that are doing it alone in the United States, and I’m proud of it. Tomorrow, Tokyo Girls (TJPW) will be doing it alone and I’m very proud of it. I want more people to know about it. When I go to AEW, there will be Takeshita from AEW, but I also plan to carry a little Takeshita from DDT on my back when I go to the ring.”

Yuki Ueno also weighed in and made these comments:

“I felt what Take (Takeshita) was building up, and I felt that because of Takeshita’s hard work, I was able to do well in the United States. Decided, I would like to spread DDT again this year.”

Ueno defeated Joey Janela on the GCW vs DDT show which occurred on March 31st.

(H/T to Proresu-Today for the transcribed quotes)