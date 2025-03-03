AEW Discussing Possible Championship Unification

AEW’s men’s division currently boasts multiple championships, including the AEW World Championship, TNT Championship, Continental Championship, and International Championship. However, recent speculation suggests that two of these titles could be unified in the near future.

Currently, Kazuchika Okada holds the AEW Continental Championship after winning the Continental Classic tournament, while Kenny Omega is set to challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship at Revolution. With a match between Omega and Takeshita also teased for All In: Texas, fans have speculated that both Omega and Okada could enter All In as champions—potentially setting the stage for a title unification match.

In a recent Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked whether AEW had discussed unifying the Continental and International Championships. While no official decision has been made, Sapp confirmed that the idea has been pitched multiple times.

“There have been numerous pitches throughout the last several months for this to happen, and when I asked, there was plenty of credibility given to it.”

While it remains to be seen if AEW will move forward with a unification match, the potential for Okada and Omega to collide in a high-stakes championship bout at All In: Texas has certainly caught the attention of fans.