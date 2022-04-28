AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Main Event Revealed

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was officially announced that Adam Page will defend the World Title against CM Punk at the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV. CM Punk cut a promo in the ring and didn’t guarantee a win but said he would continue to fight for the people until “the wheels fall off.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR