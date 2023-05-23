AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 To Be Available In Movie Theaters, Bars & Restaurants

All Elite Wrestling is coming to the big screen.

The company once again announced a deal for their pay-per-view, AEW Double Or Nothing, to appear in sel

ect movie theaters via Joe Hand Promotions.

Check out the complete announcement below.

AEW AND JOE HAND PROMOTIONS BRING “AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING” TO SELECT THEATERS, BARS AND RESTAURANTS ON SUNDAY, MAY 28

May 23, 2023 – AEW and Joe Hand Promotions will bring the highly-anticipated annual AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING pay-per-view event to select theaters, bars, and restaurants across North America on Sunday, May 28, at 7 p.m. ET.

Taking place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of a packed house, fans across the United States can catch the action in participating AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Emagine Entertainment, Galaxy Theatres and additional theaters nationwide. Additionally, select bars and restaurants will be distributing the event. Fans in Canada can catch the event in select Landmark Cinemas and Cineplex locations.

The red-hot card for AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING includes the following match-ups:

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin

AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett

AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

AEW International Championship Blackjack Battle Royal: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 20 Other Competitors

Anarchy in the Arena: Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Elite (Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks)

Unsanctioned Match: Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole

*Additional matches may be announced in the lead-up to Sunday’s event.

“We are proud of our partnership with AEW and excited to see continued growth in bars and restaurants for the upcoming DOUBLE OR NOTHING event on May 28,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. “There’s truly nothing like watching AEW with a group of friends and enjoying the action, and now fans can do that at select Dave & Buster’s, Tom’s Watch Bar locations and many of America’s premier movie theaters.”

To locate a theater, bar or restaurant showing AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions’ website at https://www.joehandpromotions.com/content/aew-in-theaters/

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The fight-forward “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT, and the new “AEW: Collision” airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW

ABOUT JOE HAND PROMOTIONS

Joe Hand Promotions brings fan communities from mainstream sports and entertainment into the top corporate and independently owned bars and restaurants, theaters, casinos, and other commercial establishments to provide the best viewing experience outside of the arena.

As the commercial content partner for some of the nation’s top live-sports media properties, Joe Hand Promotions is the leader in the out-of-home live sports and entertainment media distribution industry. For over 50 years, Joe Hand Promotions has seamlessly connected commercial establishments with live sports, which has successfully driven traffic and increased revenues, time and time again. The Joe Hand Promotions team is more than the distributor, but also the advisor in this fast-growing industry.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com this Sunday for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.