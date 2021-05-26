AEW Double Or Nothing Buy In Pre-Show Match Announced

AEW has announced that Serena Deeb will defend the NWA Women’s World Championship against Riho on the Double Or Nothing Buy In Pre-Show.

Here is the updated card for the PPV, which takes place on 5/30 from Jacksonville:

AEW World Title

Kenny Omega (c) (with Don Callis) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Pac

AEW Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

AEW Women’s Title

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D (with Rebel)

TNT Title

Miro (c) vs. Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts)

Stadium Stampede (If Inner Circle loses, they must disband)

The Pinnacle (MJF, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (with Tully Blanchard) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz)

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

Cody Rhodes (with Arn Anderson) vs. Anthony Ogogo

Casino Battle Royal

Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Evil Uno vs. Colt Cabana vs. Preston Vance vs. Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy vs. Marq Quen vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Griff Garrison vs. Brian Pillman Jr vs. Anthony Bowens vs. Max Caster vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. QT Marshall vs. TBA

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Brian Cage (with Taz)

NWA Women’s Title (Pre-Show)

Serena Deeb (c) vs. Riho