AEW Double Or Nothing Pay-Per-View Buys, Did MJF Help?, Tony Khan Reacts

The recent AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view dew an estimated 155,000 purchases, according to AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan.

According to Khan, who recently talked with Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, Double Or Nothing drew $1.1 million in ticket sales on May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which is the highest gate revenue in AEW history. Khan also disclosed the expected 155,000 pay-per-view purchases.

“It was great to go back to the city where it all began for us. Three years later we came back and we have kept growing our audience,” Khan said. “Every event has had year-over-year growth. We have a great group of wrestlers that have had so many amazing matches. There’s so much more to come.”

In comparison, the 2019 Double Or Nothing event received 109,000–113,000 buys, the 2020 event received 115,000–120,000 buys, and the 2021 event received 135,000–150,000 buys.

In comparison, Revolution got 165,000 – 173,000 buys in March of this year, whereas Full Gear in November 2021 drew 145,000 buys, All Out in September 2021 drew 205,000 buys, and Revolution in March 2021 garnered 125,000 buys.

The Wrestling Observer reported last week that Double Or Nothing had an estimated 150,000 – 155,000 buys, but that was before the official number was released, and it was expected the number may rise. There were reportedly those within AEW who expected the MJF buzz leading up to Double Or Nothing would result in a significant spike in buying, however it appears that the MJF situation had no apparent influence on buys.

Double Or Nothing reportedly drew 14,459 fans to the T-Mobile Arena, with 13,800 paying. This was the fourth-largest crowd in AEW history, after only last week’s Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the First Dance edition of AEW Rampage at the United Center in Chicago, and last fall’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

