AEW Double Or Nothing Results – May 29, 2022

We kick off with general previews of tonight’s matches. For the record, I am completely stoked for Thunder Rosa v Serena Deeb

The Acclaimed come out and give us a Double or Nothing Rap alongside the Ass Bo…Errrrr……The Gunn Club.

Hook & Danhausen vs. Mark Sterling & Tony Nese

Taz, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur have the call of this one. Hook and Nese kick us off. Las Vegas loves them some hook. Nese poses but Hook with a double leg takedown, Nese runs to the floor. Danhausen tags in and applies a headlock. Shoulder block by Nese, Nese misses an elbow. Danhausen with a boot. Sterling tries to interfere but gets scared off. Sterling does tag in and stomps Danhausen. Nese tags in and throws Danhausen hard into the buckles. Nese taunts him. Suplex by Sterling he misses a legdrop. Suplex by Danhausen and tags in Hook. Hook suplexes both out of their boots. Danhausen tags in. He steps on Sterling’s chest and scores the pin.

WINNERS: DANHAUSEN & HOOK

Jim Ross has joined the booth as we head into the PPV Proper…

14,459 fans are on hand tonight. Excalibur introduces the German announce team.

MJF vs. Wardlow

MJF’s music plays and he IS HERE! Whew! I was a little worried. Wardlow is escorted out by security. MJF bails and stalls. Remember, if Wardlow wins, he’s free of MJF’s contract. MJF attacks from behind and promptly bails. He’s trying to kill off the time limit. Wardlow goes for a powerbomb and gets bit in the head. Eye poke by MJF. Side headlock by MJF. Another powerbomb attempt and MJF executes a rana for 2. MJF fakes an injury and pulls out the Diamond ring. Referee Bryce Remsberg immediately pulls it off his finger. MJF offers to double Wardlow’s pay. Wardlow with a powerbomb symphony (5 altogether). He steps on MJF chest for 2 (Wardlow let him up). 6th powerbomb. 7th. 8th. 9th. 10th. Wardlow scores the pin.

WINNER: WARDLOW

MJF is stretchered out of the building.

Tony Schiavone greets Wardlow and announces that Wardlow is officially ALL ELITE. Las Vegas declares that Wardlow deserves it.

Matt & Jeff Hardy vs. The Young Bucks w Brandon Cutler

I’m going to man up and not do bullet points here. Caprice Coleman has joined the booth, which I find interesting. Could the winners here face off with FTR soon for the ROH Tag Team Titles. Matt Jackson and Matt Hardy kick us off and they jaw jack. Lockup armtwist Matt H, Matt J with a kip up and a dropkick. Leg sweep by Matt J and he taunts Matt H. Go behind by Matt J but Jeff Hardy tags in, as does Nick Jackson. Shoulder tackle by Jeff. headlock by Nick, he scores a shoulder block but Jeff with a forearm and Nick bails. Nick trips as he gets back in. Matt J tries to help but he eats a double elbow from the Hardys. Matt Hardy and Nick Jackson are now legal, Nick with a punch and tags in Matt J. Jackson eats a clothesline and suplex. Jeff Hardy tags in. He goes for the springboard off of Matt H’s back but Nick Jackson nails him with a roundhouse kick. Matt Jackson and Jeff Hardy are now legal. Nick tags in and nails Jeff H with a senton. Matt Jackson tags in and the Bucks hit a flapjack. Cutler pulls Matt Hardy off the apron. Nick stomps Jeff Hardy. Nick misses a Whisper in the Wing. Jeff nails it adn tags in his brother. Matt H sends Nick Jackson into the buckles and does the same to Brandon Cutler. Matt J sends Matt to the floor.

I despise Cory Strode at this moment.

Nick Jackson with a senton to the opposition to the floor. Nick Jackson with some ground and pound to Matt Hardy. V Trigger by Nick Jackson. Frog splash by Nick for 2. Matt Hardy gets in there and eats a knee from Nick Jackson. Cutler accidentally eats a knee. Side effect by Matt H to Matt J. The Hardys hit Poetry in Motion but Matt J interferes and slingshots the Hardys into each other. Jawbreaker by Jeff Hardy, he misses a swonton. Nick with a twist of fate and Matt H with a swonton for 2. The Bucks miss the BTE trigger on Jeff but double superkick Matt H. The Bucks with a superkick party. The Hardys flip off the Jacksons. The Bucks score a 2 off of superkicks.

Cutler sets up the steps and the Bucks set up Jeff. But it’s Matt H with a Razors Edge. The Hardys sets Matt J on the steps and Jeff swontons Matt J. Matt H with a twist of fate on Nick for 2. Side effect and twist of fate by Matt H to Nick. Swanton by Jeff and he scores the pin.

WINNERS MATT & JEFF HARDY

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (Champion) vs. Anna Jay

Anna Jay looks to be in the outfit she wore for her AEW debut. Knees by Jade, Kick by Jay. Jade blocks a rollup into a fallaway slam. Uppercut and kick into a suplex by Jade. Clothesline by Jade into a double sledge off the top rope. Jay slumps in the corner. Running elbow by the champ. Jay knocks Cargill off the rope and executes a suplex. Jay kicks out of charges. Lariat by Jay. Jay with a top rope sling blade, Jade slides out and the action goes to the floor. The Baddies attack Anna but she nails a double DDT. Anna with a rollup for 2. Thrust kick by Cargill.

Mark Sterling arrives at ringside. It’s a Russian Leg Sweep by Jay for 2. John Silver runs out and brainbusters Sterling. Eye of the Storm by Jade for 2. Queenslayer by Anna Jay, Jade escapes. Jay to the top but Jade blocks her. Stokely Hathaway (the former Malcolm Bivens in NXT) comes out and distracts Jay. Jade effect and off the top and the champ scores the pin.

WINNER AND STILL TBS CHAMPION JADE CARGILL

The Baddies attack Anna Jay. Kris Statlander makes the save but she’s outnumbered.

Athena aka the former Ember Moon comes out to even the sides and the Baddies bail.

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (Penta Oscuro, PAc & Rey Fenix) w/Alex Abrahantes

I’m going to man up again and NOT do bullet points.

Fenix and Black kick us off with arm twists. They break the cycle. German by Black, Fenix lands on his feet. Fenix with a rana and they both miss spinning kicks. They stare each other down. Buddy tags in and stomps the arm. Fenix with a big kick. Penta tags in. Buddy with kicks. They exchange kicks and stare each other down. King and Pac tag in. King with chops. Pac to the floor. King tries a tope but Death Triangle with a stare down.

King with a lariat to Pac. Fenix and Black tag in. Penta with a blind tag and he hits a top rope sling blade. I’ve completely lost track of this.

Pac and King fire away but it’s King with a Boss Man slam. Black tags in and hits big kicks to Fenix. Black with a rear chinlock. Matthews tags in and he delivers a senton for 2. He tags in King who immediately misses a cannonball. Fenix gets the tag. Lucha Bros trick Matthres into powerbombing Black. The Bros double kick Buddy and then double tope the other members of House of Black.

Fenix and King are legal. Enziguiri by Fenix. Matthews blocks a tope suicida and suplexes Fenix. Everyone else nails dives to the floor, including big bad Brody King. King with Dantes Inferno to Fenix, save by Penta. DT throws HOB into each other.

This is nuts!

Pac with a brainbuster to Black. Save by Buddy. Penta nails Buddy with a Destroyer on the apron. The Triangle surrounds Black and nail kicks. Black with Black Mass to the Luch Bros. 450 by Pac into a German, he sends Matthews into King. Alex in on the apron, allowing Pac to low blow Black.

Lights out.

Julia Hart with mist in the eyes of Pac. Black scores the pin on Pac.

WINNERS: HOUSE OF BLACK

Owen Hart Finals: Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole

Lockup. Cole escapes in the corner. Mike Chioda is our referee. Cole teases a test of strength. Joe with a forearm, Jabs by Joe in the corner, Cole goes down. Chop by Joe. Headbutt by Joe. Joe slams Cole into the buckle into an enziguiri. Uppercut by Joe, he’s in complete control. Back elbow by Joe. Cole bails. Joe follows and nails a clothesline. Cole with a superkick and sends Joe into the steps. Cole sends Joe into the post and shoves him in. Crossfaces into the face of Joe. They trade chops. Cole kicks the injured arm. Top armbar by Cole, he’s working the injured shoulder of Joe. DDT by Cole.

Joe blocks Panama sunrise and hits a reverse atomic drop. Enziguiri by Cole. Rock Bottom by Joe. Reverse atomic drop into a running knee for 2. Elbow by Cole but Joe hits one of his own for 2. Back enziguiri for 2 by Cole. Lariat for 2 by Joe. Cole blocks the muscle buster. High knee by Cole for 2. Elbows and a kick by Cole. Crossface by Cole, Joe makes the ropes..

Joe blocks a superkick into a powerbomb for 2. STF by Joe and Cole makes the ropes. With Chioda distracted, Bobby Fish wrenches the arm but it’s Joe with a sleeper. Fish tries to interfere. Cole with a trio of superkicks and the Boom for the pin.

WINNER AND OWEN HART MEN’S CHAMPION: ADAM COLE

Owen Hart Women’s Final: Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Ruby Soho

Rich Ward of Fozzy plays The Good Doctor to the ring. Rancid plays Ruby to the ring. Lockup, neither gets the edge. They make the ropes. Lockup, hammerlock by Baker. Ruby escapes. Baker wins a test of strength, arm twist into a hammerlock by Soho. Baker with a forearm but Soho maintains the edge. Baker with forearms. Knee by Dr. Baker for 2.

Elbow by Baker, she sends Soho into the buckles and stomps her into the corner. Armdrag by Soho into a knee strike. Missile dropkick by Soho. They’re batting on the outside, suplex by Soho. Back in the ring Soho climbs the ropes but Baker knocks her off and stomps her on the mat. Big forearms by Baker. She wraps Soho’s knee on the post and kicks her in the face. Baker is toying with her. Chop by Soho, Russian Leg Sweep by Baker.

Baker wrenches Soho’s body and elbows the ribs. Soho fights back with forearms. Now we have an exchange. An elbow by Baker puts Soho down. Rudy knocks Baker off the rope. Superplex by Soho. Both women are down. They exchange elbows. Rudy is unsteady. Now it’s a slugfest. Both women go down again. Britt with a thrust kick. Rollup by Soho for 2. Kick by Soho. Saito suplex by Soho. Senton off the top by Soho for 2. They fight on the top rope. Baker knocks her down and nails a curb stomp for 2. Baker applies the black glove. Ruby blocks it and nails a No Future. Soho with a sharpshooter. Baker almost makes the ropes and finally makes it. Hold broken.

Soho misses a charge, she hits a kick. They trade victory rolls and Baker scores the pin.

WINNER BRITT BAKER: OWEN HART TOURNAMENT CHAMPION

The Power Couple has done it.

Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker celebrate as Dr. Martha Hart comes out to congratulate the winner, accompanied by Tony Kahn. Her words are heatfelt. I can’t do them justice.

Baker and Cole have completely dropped their personas here. This is beautiful.

Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page & Paige VanZant vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian & Tay Conti- If American Top Team Wins, Frankie and Sammy cannot challenge Sky for the TNT Title

Sky and Kaz start off. Sammy blind tags in. As does Page. Kick by Page he punches Sammy. Ground and pound by Page. Sammy reverses a razors edge into a rana into a corkscrew dropkick Both me are on their feet. Powerslam by Page for 1. Sky and Kaz tag in. Arm drag by Kaz, drop kick by Sky. Bodyslam by Kaz. Sammy gets tagged in. Sammy struts and showboats. Sky fores away to the ribs of Guevara. Conti rakes the back of Kaz. Springboard cutter by Sammy (Sky is the legal man). Kaz tags in after strutting around. Russian Leg sweep by Frankie.

Front face lock by Kaz. Sky punches out. Page tries to interfere. Flatliner by Sky. Conti with a cheap shot to PVZ. Sammy and PVZ make out. You’ve got to respect how Sammy and Tay are embracing this.

Sammy and Kaz are not getting along. Paige and Tay are now legal. Elbows by PVZ. Back suplex by PVZ. Paige with a back elbow handspring. Sammy saves Tay from a TKO. PVZ with a DDT to Sammy. Drop toe hold by PVZ. PVZ with a Michinoku driver to Tay for 2. . Tay with 4 running kicks for 2. Tay with a facebuster. Her and Sammy make out. Kaz is sick of the crap and leaves them to eat a 3 on 2. Frankie does hit a DDT for 2. Cutter by Kaz to Sky for 2. Sammy accidentally nails Conti. Sky with a TKO to Frankie for the pin.

WINNERS: ETHAN PAGE, SCORPIO SKY and PAIGE VANZANT

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Knee strike by KOR into ground and pound. He goes for the cross armbreaker. Darby blocks it and KOR with palm strikes. KOR is keeping this grounded. O’Reilly with kicks, Darby fores back. Dropkick to the knee by Darby. Guillotine by Darby into a Scorpion Death Drop. Kneelifts by Aliin. Darby counters a double wrist lock. KOR to the outside. Darby tries a lope suicida but falls short. Darby tries another lope but KOR with a choke as he catches him. KOR throws him back in. Top rope rana by Allin into the Last Supper for 2. Small package for 2 by Allin. Brain buster by KOR for 2. Arm breaker by KOR into an ankle lock. Darby steps over into a sharpshooter. KOR makes the ropes. Forearms into a dragon screw by Kyle. As Kyle tries to enter, it’s Allin with a coffin drop. Allin tries a coffin drop in the ring but KOR with an arm bar. They trade forearms and palm strikes. KOR with a choke sleeper into a PK for 1. KOR nails a kneedrop off the top for the pin.

WINNER KYLE O’REILLY

AEW Women’s World Title: Thunder Rosa (Champion) vs. Serena Deeb

Lockup, go behind by Deeb into an armbar. Takedown by Deeb. Test of strength, Rosa gets the edge and scores a pair of 2’s Deeb with a rollup for 2 into a neck crank. Rosa into a surf board. Rosa with a rollup for 2. Shoulder tackle by Rosa, she follows up with 2 deep arm drags for 2. Kick and an uppercut by Rosa, Deeb avoids a charge. Rosa sends Deeb to the floor. Deeb avoids a baseball slide and sends Rosa into the post. Rude Awakening into the rope by Deeb. Neckbreaker for 2 by Deeb. Uppercut by Deeb, she works the back. Inside stretch by Deeb.

This match is everything I thought it would be.

Abdominal stretch by Deeb, Hiptoss by Rosa, she nails forearms. Deeb with an uppercut. Rosa with a BIG lariat. Rosa sends Deeb into the buckles. Running clothesline by the champion. Running dropkick by Rosa. Northern Lights by Rosa for 2. They trade arm twists. Deeb with an Octopus. Back elbow by Deeb into a reverse block buster for 2. Rosa bocks Detox into a Leg Sweep into a crossface. Deeb rolls her up for 2. Deeb with a stretch muffler. Rosa smashes the knee into the mat. Double clothesline and both women are down.

Boot by Rosa, double stomp into a DVD by the champ for 2. Rosa with forearms. Chop block by Deeb. Figure 4 by Deeb, they exchange palm strikes. They roll to the floor. Rosa throws her in but it’s Deeb with a dragon screw. DEtox by Deeb, Rosa makes the ropes. Deeb with the serenity lock, Rosa makes the ropes. Serena with a cloverleaf, Rosa quickly makes the ropes. Kick by Rosa, she misses a charge. Headbutt by Rosa and executes a superplex into a Fire Thunder Driver for the pin.

WINNER & STILL AEW WOMEN’S CHMAPION THUNDER ROSA

Anarchy in the Arena: Chris Jericho, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager vs. Jon Moxley, Santana, Ortiz, Bryan Danielson & Eddie Kingston

Do I have to tell you this is nuts?!?

They’re brawling in the crowd. Kingston is raking Jericho’s mouth. Bodies are flying everywhere, teeth might be flying everywhere. Moxley suplexes Parker. Danielson is pounding away at someone, I can ‘t tell. Moxley summons his inner Abdullah the Butcher and jams a fork into Garcia.

Guys, cut me some slack here, this is nuts. Menard is bleeding like a pig.

Jericho busts open Moxley. Jericho destroys the soundboard playing Moxley’s music this whole time. Santana and Ortiz with a blockbuster to Hager through a table.

Garcia works over Ortiz and nails a piledriver to the floor. Kingston and Parker are in the concession area.

I can’t keep up. I’m going to lay back and watch this spectacle. Did I mention how much I miss Cory Strode doing this?

There’s a barbed wire board and a huge ladder that Santana and Ortiz dive on 2.0 with. Eddie has a gas can because, of course he does.Danielson gets doused as well and attacks Kingston. Jericho with the Judas Effect to Kingston. Jericho and Hager double team Danielson but it’s Danielson handling himself well. Bushika knee by Danielson to Jericho for 2.

Danielson goes to kick Jericho’s head in but Hager nails him. Jericho with the Walls as Hager chokes him out. Danielson loses consciousness and the ref calls for the bell.

WINNERS THE JERICHO APPRECIATION SOCIETY

Dante Martin challenges Scorpio Sky for a TNT Title shot

AEW World Tag Team Title: Jungle Boy Jack Perry & Luchasaurus (Champions) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

Taz has joined the booth. We’re going past midnight on the East Coast folks.

Hobbs and Starks grab the title belts and taunt the champs

It’s a 6 way brawl as Starks and Swerve fight on the ramp.

Perry with a top to them both

Luchasaurus with a lariat to Starks for 2. Swerve with a headscissors to Starks

Swerve ties up Hobbs but Hobbs clobbers him off.

Looks like only 2 men will be legal in the ring

Lee tags in Swerve and knocks Starks off the apron. Perry breaks up a Swerve pin attempt

Perry tags himself in and ranas Hobbs, he tries a tope on Lee but Lee powerbombs him into Luchasaurus

Hobbs tags himself into the match via Swerve and suplexes Jungle Boy. Big elbow by Hobbs

Starks tags in and hits a big backbreaker to Perry and poses

Perry crotches Starks on the top rope after he tried Old School

Resetting, Swerve and Hobbs are the legal men. Diving uppercut by Swerve

Swerve moonsaults all the opposition on the floor with an assist by Lee

Swerve with a rana to Hobbs for 2.

Hobbs evades a Lee powerbomb and nails a Spanish Fly off the top to Swerve

Luchasaurus takes out Team Taz with Splashes and a double clothesline.

Lee tags himself in. The 3 hosses face off. Luchasaurus gets chokeslammed by the others

Hobbs and Lee battle it out. Lee expler suplexes Hobbs to the floor. Tope con hillo by Lee to the oppostion

Luchasaurus rolls back, Lee hits him with an elbow. Luchasaurus with a DVD for 1

Lee and Luchasaurus trade punches and clothesline. Hobbs with a double blockbuster. Starks andPerry tag in

Christian Cage breaks up an illegal pin

Hobbs sends Cage into the steps

Luchasaurus saves Perry from Rochambeau

Swerve tags in. Luchasaurus accidentally kicks Perry

Hobbs saves Perry from a pin after Hobbs and Swerve hit their finisher

Perry superkicks Swerve

Luchasaurus and Perry nail the Jurassic Express on Swerve for the pin

WINNERS AND STILL AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS: JUNGLE BOY & LUCHASAURUS

AEW World Championship: Hangman Adam Page (champion) vs. CM Punk

Vegas is firmly behind the challenger. Page is getting booed. Roundly. They go nose to nose. Lockups, neither man gets the edge. They trade chops. Page favors his nose. Tight lockup, Page with forearm they trade chops. Back elbow by Punk snap mare by Punk into a hammerlock. Page stomps him in the corner. Page with chops, Punk fires back and whips Page hard into the buckle. Russian Leg Sweep by Punk for 1. Bodyslam by Punk, followed by a 2nd. A third. Cross body by Punk and a fallaway slam by Page. Vegas is booing the champ hard.

Action spills to the floor and Page rubs Punks face into the steps.

Page with an elbow, he tries a buckshot but Punk punches him off the apron. Lariat by Page for 2. Page goes for a moonsault but Punk punches him off the top. Punk with a superplex. Both are down.

They trade elbow strikes. Running knee and a bulldog by Punk. Springboard by Punk. Neckbreaker by Punk after Page evades a GTS. Page with a moonsault to the floor, he throws Punk back in. Page may have hurt his knee. He goes for the buckshot but Punk catches him and applies a sharposhooter. Page makes the ropes. Champion and challenger go for each others finish.

It’s a fight now between 2 completely exhausted men. Vegas appreciates it. They spill to the floor. Page grabs the bet and declares it’s his. Page goes for the buckshot. Referee goes down. Page hits a lariat but Paul Turner is down.

Page grabs the AEW belt but refuses at the last second. He tries a buckshot but Punk catches him and nails the GTS for the pin

WINNER AND NEW AEW WORLD CHAMPION CM PUNK!

The new champion celebrates as we go off the air.

Credit: PWInsider.com