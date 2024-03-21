AEW Dream Match Won’t Headline Dynasty

A dream match between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay is set to take place. It will take place at the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 21, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

As PWMania.com previously stated, this has been AEW President Tony Khan’s dream match and something he has long wanted to do.

This is Dynasty’s inaugural event, as the promotion looks to expand its PPV schedule by adding more shows after starting with four. This is also the only official match for the show, which is expected to be jam-packed with other top bouts, aside from the tournament finals to crown new Tag Team Champions. The tournament winners will be named the new champions.

Danielson told Sports Illustrated that while his match will not be the main event, another notable match will take its place.

“Me and Will Ospreay won’t be the main event at Dynasty. That tells you what type of show it will be. I have an inkling of some of the things that are lined up, and I think people are going to be really excited.”

Danielson added that Ospreay is the evolution of pro wrestling.