AEW Dynamite 200th Episode To Feature “Anything Goes” Match

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the special milestone 200th episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, the company has announced a big “Anything Goes” triple-threat match.

The bout will see Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club, Trent of Best Friends and Penta El Zero Miedo of The Lucha Bros doing battle in a triple-threat “Anything Goes” match.

