AEW Dynamite Ahead of WWE RAW In Ticket Sales For Events At The Same Arena

WrestleTix is reporting that as of Saturday, AEW had distributed an estimated 6,167 tickets for the Dynamite/Rampage tapings at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY on Wednesday, December 8th. By comparison. WWE RAW had an estimated 2,365 tickets distributed for the WWE RAW event at the same arena on Monday, November 29th.

For Dynamite, ticket prices start at $30 and RAW ticket prices start at $25. According to @WrestleTix, 4000+ tickets were distributed during Dynamite’s pre-sale while 700+ tickets were distributed during RAW’s presale. Dynamite’s public on-sale date was a week before RAW.

AEW Presents Dynamite & Rampage

Wed • Dec 08 • 7:00 PM

UBS Arena, Belmont Park – Long Island, NY Available Tickets => 2,684

Estimated Capacity => 8,851

Tickets Distributed => 6,167 (70%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/fAe9MVQG0j — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) September 19, 2021