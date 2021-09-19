AEW Dynamite Ahead of WWE RAW In Ticket Sales For Events At The Same Arena

WrestleTix is reporting that as of Saturday, AEW had distributed an estimated 6,167 tickets for the Dynamite/Rampage tapings at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY on Wednesday, December 8th. By comparison. WWE RAW had an estimated 2,365 tickets distributed for the WWE RAW event at the same arena on Monday, November 29th.
For Dynamite, ticket prices start at $30 and RAW ticket prices start at $25. According to @WrestleTix, 4000+ tickets were distributed during Dynamite’s pre-sale while 700+ tickets were distributed during RAW’s presale. Dynamite’s public on-sale date was a week before RAW.
AEW Presents Dynamite & Rampage
Wed • Dec 08 • 7:00 PM
UBS Arena, Belmont Park – Long Island, NY
Available Tickets => 2,684
Estimated Capacity => 8,851
Tickets Distributed => 6,167 (70%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/fAe9MVQG0j
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) September 19, 2021
WWE Monday Night RAW
Mon • Nov 29 • 7:30 PM
UBS Arena, Belmont Park – Long Island, NY
Available Tickets => 5,033
Estimated Capacity => 7,398
Tickets Distributed => 2,365 (32%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/0CjFdwYXAw
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) September 18, 2021