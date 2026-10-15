AEW Dynamite And Collision Results – October 14, 2026

AEW presented a special three-and-a-half-hour combined edition of Dynamite and Collision from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The WrestleDream go-home show featured Adam Copeland, Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada, Ricochet and Darby Allin qualifying for the inaugural Clockwork Carnage match. Copeland also revealed that 2027 will be his final year as a professional wrestler, while several new matches were confirmed for Saturday’s pay-per-view.

The Death Riders vs. The Don Callis Family

Daniel Garcia opened against Mark Davis, who immediately demonstrated his power by forcing Garcia into the corner. Garcia responded with a shove and side headlock, but Davis escaped and took him down.

Jake Doyle tagged in and worked with Davis on a double-team attack. Gabe Kidd entered for The Death Riders, prompting Wardlow to join the match for a physical confrontation.

Wardlow absorbed Kidd’s chops before knocking him down. Garcia reentered but was quickly overwhelmed, bringing Jon Moxley into the match to a loud reaction from his hometown crowd.

Wardlow dropped Moxley with a shoulder tackle and followed with another takedown. Moxley answered with a headbutt, but Wardlow regained control and stomped him in the corner before tagging Doyle.

Kidd later took out Davis and Wardlow before connecting with a lariat on Doyle. Moxley attempted to join the action but was knocked to the floor by Wardlow.

Garcia escaped a powerbomb, and all six competitors entered the ring for a brawl. After the commercial break, Doyle dropped Garcia with a lariat before Davis continued wearing him down.

Garcia eventually fought free and landed a running lariat on Doyle. Davis entered as Garcia tagged Moxley, leading to an exchange of strikes and headbutts.

Moxley unloaded with repeated corner punches as the Cleveland crowd counted along. Davis blocked a piledriver and escaped a choke before kicking Moxley in the head.

Moxley recovered and sent Davis outside with a running dropkick. He followed with a suicide dive that drove Davis into the barricade, then delivered a double DDT to Davis and Wardlow on the floor.

Back inside, The Death Riders attacked Davis in the corner. Marina Shafir interfered while the referee was distracted, allowing Garcia to cover Davis until Doyle broke the pin.

Wardlow caught Kidd with a right hand and stopped Garcia from grabbing him by the throat. Kidd and Wardlow spilled outside while Davis clotheslined Moxley.

Davis lifted Moxley and dropped him on his head to secure the pinfall.

Winner: The Don Callis Family via Pinfall

Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match

Adam Copeland vs. Josh Alexander

Adam Copeland and Josh Alexander exchanged holds before Copeland scored a takedown and arm drag that sent Alexander outside.

Alexander immediately targeted Copeland’s previously injured right leg at ringside. He continued attacking the limb on the floor and maintained that strategy after the commercial break.

Alexander connected with a chop block before repeatedly stomping the back of Copeland’s leg. Copeland created separation with a kick to the chin, leaving both men down until they returned to their feet at the referee’s count of six.

They exchanged elbow strikes before Alexander lowered his straps and slapped Copeland. The Rated-R Superstar responded by sending him outside and connecting with a dropkick as Alexander attempted to return.

Copeland brought Alexander back inside and delivered an attack from the top rope to the back for a two-count. Alexander answered with another slap, but Copeland drove him face-first into the canvas.

Copeland prepared for the Spear, only for Alexander to counter with several German suplexes for a near fall. Alexander transitioned into the Ankle Lock, but Copeland escaped by sending him into the corner.

Alexander responded with a Spear of his own for another two-count. Copeland later drove Alexander’s head into the turnbuckles and connected with a cutter, leaving both men down.

Copeland climbed to the top rope, but Alexander intercepted him and attempted a superplex. Copeland fought free and drove Alexander face-first into the turnbuckle before landing the Spear for the victory.

Winner: Adam Copeland via Pinfall

With the victory, Copeland advanced to the inaugural Clockwork Carnage match at AEW WrestleDream.

Adam Copeland Announces His Retirement Plans

After the match, Copeland addressed the Cleveland crowd and revealed that Christian Cage had suffered significant injuries during their TLC match at AEW All Out.

According to Copeland, Cage was thrown into a ladder approximately five minutes into the match, breaking three ribs—including one in three places—and suffering a collapsed lung. Despite those injuries, Cage still climbed the ladder at the end of the match and retained the tag team titles.

Copeland praised Cage’s work ethic and dedication to the fans, explaining that his partner’s injuries had forced him to consider his own future.

He acknowledged that he was getting older and said 2027 would be his final year as a professional wrestler. The announcement drew boos and chants of “No!” from the Cleveland crowd.

Copeland understood the reaction but said his approaching retirement was precisely why he needed to pursue the AEW World Championship.

Don Callis interrupted alongside Brian Cage and mocked the announcement. Callis said he always won the war and questioned Copeland’s belief that he could decide when his own career would end.

Callis claimed he determined what happened to people and warned that Copeland might not make it through 2027—or even WrestleDream.

Other members of The Don Callis Family then attacked Copeland from behind. Konosuke Takeshita arrived alongside members of The Conglomeration to make the save, forcing Callis’ group to retreat.

AEW followed the segment with a video package promoting Clockwork Carnage.

Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage

Konosuke Takeshita and Brian Cage exchanged strikes before Takeshita sent Cage outside. Cage quickly returned, knocked Takeshita to the floor and launched himself over the ropes.

Cage drove Takeshita into the barricade, pressed his boot against his neck and slammed his head into the steel steps. He followed with an uppercut before dropping Takeshita back-first across the LED barricade.

Back inside, Takeshita blocked a corner charge with two boots, but Cage recovered and slammed him for a near fall.

Following the commercial break, Takeshita caught Cage with a German suplex and kick in the corner. Cage responded with another takedown, only for Takeshita to hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for two.

Takeshita countered Cage’s attempted lift with a powerbomb for another close near fall. The two eventually fought onto the top rope, where Cage brought Takeshita crashing to the mat.

Cage covered him, but Takeshita kicked out. Takeshita later connected with a corner knee before Cage answered with a superplex.

Takeshita recovered and landed Raging Fire, although he was slow to capitalize. Cage remained standing after the first lariat attempt and only dropped to one knee after the second.

Cage retaliated with a discus lariat for a near fall and attempted the Drill Claw. Takeshita countered, escaped from Cage’s shoulders and struck with another knee.

Takeshita then applied a dragon sleeper in the center of the ring. Cage struggled to escape before submitting.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita via Submission

Takeshita advanced to the Clockwork Carnage match at WrestleDream.

United Empire Interview

Renee Paquette briefly interviewed the new United Empire backstage before the show returned to the arena.

FTR And Motor City Machine Guns Agree To A Best-Of-Five Series

Tony Schiavone introduced FTR and Stokely Hathaway, who walked onto the stage with the assistance of a crutch.

Dax Harwood questioned Schiavone’s ability to do his job before turning his attention to AEW’s tag team division. Harwood said being a champion was the only thing in life that brought him satisfaction, taking shots at his wife and daughter in the process.

Harwood questioned why FTR were not the No. 1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship and called out The Young Bucks.

Instead, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley appeared. Sabin acknowledged the respect the Motor City Machine Guns held for FTR but said his team could match them inside the ring.

Sabin also praised AEW’s tag team division as the best in professional wrestling. Shelley then proposed a best-of-five series to determine the superior team, suggesting the Motor City Machine Guns could defeat FTR three times.

Shelley wanted the series to begin immediately, but Hathaway refused to let the first match happen in Cleveland. He referenced the Motor City Machine Guns previously receiving an opportunity and leaving.

Hathaway proposed beginning the series at WrestleDream instead. Both teams accepted and shook hands.

AEW International Championship And Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Myron Reed

Kazuchika Okada backed Myron Reed into the ropes and offered a clean break. Reed caught an attempted kick, responded with a forearm and used a backslide for an early two-count.

Okada regained control with a flapjack before taking Reed outside. The champion drove Reed’s head into the apron, pressed a boot against his face and continued attacking with an elbow and kick.

Okada climbed to the top rope but avoided Reed’s attempt to counter with raised knees. He lifted Reed and dropped him on the back of his neck with a Deadeye-style maneuver.

After the commercial break, Okada slammed Reed and gave the Cleveland crowd the middle finger before earning another two-count.

Reed fought back with Hang Five for a near fall. Okada rolled outside, where Reed wiped him out with a dive over the ropes.

Reed attempted a 450 Splash back inside but missed. Okada tried the Rainmaker, which Reed avoided, but the champion countered an attempted cutter with a piledriver that sent Reed rolling outside.

Reed reversed Okada’s attack on the floor and slammed him onto his back. He hit another Hang Five before delivering a 450 Splash at ringside.

Reed returned Okada to the ring and attempted another 450, but the champion raised his knees. Okada covered him, only for Reed to survive.

Reed dropped Okada on his head with a move from the ropes and attempted another 450 Splash. When Reed missed, Okada capitalized with the Rainmaker to retain the title and qualify.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Okada advanced to the Clockwork Carnage match at WrestleDream.

New Level Proposes A Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match

Backstage, New Level searched for Swerve Strickland. Prince Nana explained that Swerve had family business to handle and introduced comedian and actor Mojo Brookzz as his substitute.

Brookzz made clear that he wanted Brody King before accompanying the group to the ring.

The Cleveland crowd chanted New Level’s name as Brookzz took the microphone. His remarks drew boos, and he deliberately dropped to the canvas during the segment.

Kofi Kingston addressed Hangman Page, Bandido and Brody King ahead of their AEW World Trios Championship match at WrestleDream. Kingston praised all three opponents, while Brookzz insulted Bandido and claimed he wore a mask because he was ugly.

Kingston became more serious and acknowledged that Bandido had defeated him at AEW Grand Slam: France.

Austin Creed then proposed making the WrestleDream title match two-out-of-three falls. Creed argued that any team could become fortunate once, but doing it twice was a different challenge.

Creed also warned Swerve not to allow his personal issues to create problems with his friends. New Level danced in the ring to close the segment.

Mercedes Moné And Divine Dominion vs. Triangle Of Madness

Mercedes Moné and Thekla began the match. Moné shoved Thekla before attempting the Statement Maker, but Thekla escaped.

Moné took her down and earned an early two-count before attacking in the corner. Lena Kross entered and quickly tagged Megan Bayne.

Bayne lifted Thekla, but Thekla escaped and tagged Julia Hart. Bayne dropped Hart with a shoulder tackle before Hart answered with a boot and octopus hold.

Moné, Bayne and Kross eventually gained control. After the commercial break, Bayne sent Skye Blue into the corner and tagged Kross.

Divine Dominion combined against Blue while Bayne knocked Hart outside. Moné attempted to intervene, but Blue kicked her in the face and tagged Thekla.

Thekla struck Kross and followed with a top-rope crossbody for a two-count. She applied a submission until Bayne entered to break the hold.

Thekla attempted to trap Bayne as well, but Bayne escaped, allowing Kross to strike with a knee.

Blue reentered and hit Bayne with a Destroyer. Thekla struck Moné in the jaw and knocked her to the floor before spiking Kross on her head for another two-count.

Thekla followed with a roundhouse kick. Moné grabbed a championship belt at ringside, while Hart sprayed black mist into Kross’ face.

Thekla capitalized with a Spear and covered Kross for the victory.

Winner: Triangle Of Madness via Pinfall

Will Ospreay And Andrade El Idolo vs. Samoa Joe And Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa and Andrade El Idolo opened the match, but Ciampa quickly tagged Samoa Joe.

Joe forced Andrade into the corner and dragged his forehead across the ropes. Andrade fought back with a kick before responding to another corner attack with an elbow and takedown for a two-count.

Ciampa tagged back in and stomped Andrade in the corner. Andrade answered with chops before bringing Will Ospreay into the match.

Andrade assisted Ospreay with an attack to Ciampa’s back, and Ospreay followed with chops. Ciampa responded with strikes and sent Ospreay face-first into the turnbuckle.

Ospreay blocked a corner charge with a boot but was prevented from reaching Andrade. He eventually escaped and completed the tag.

Andrade immediately sent Ciampa outside and launched himself over the top rope. He briefly posed for a photograph with a fan at ringside before returning his attention to the match.

After the commercial break, Ciampa tripped Andrade from the floor and followed with several stomps. Joe entered and worked with Ciampa to double-team Andrade.

Andrade attempted to fight back with slaps and a forearm, but Joe stopped him and earned a near fall before Ospreay broke the pin.

Ciampa returned and exchanged offense with Andrade. Both men went down after Andrade created separation with an elbow, allowing him to tag Ospreay.

Ospreay entered with several strikes and a leaping forearm from the top rope for a two-count. He followed with boots to Ciampa’s face before the two traded slaps.

Joe grabbed Ospreay’s boot from ringside, creating a distraction. Joe tagged in and attempted the Muscle Buster, but Ospreay escaped and countered with a cutter.

The match broke down as Andrade sent Ciampa onto the apron with a DDT. Andrade attempted to continue his attack, but Joe trapped him in the Coquina Clutch.

Andrade was unable to escape and submitted.

Winner: Samoa Joe And Tommaso Ciampa via Submission

Tommaso Ciampa Receives A National Championship Match

After the match, AEW announced that Tommaso Ciampa would challenge Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship at WrestleDream.

Ospreay checked on Andrade and helped him from the ring as the broadcast transitioned into the Collision portion of the show.

Jon Moxley Struggles With His Recent Losses

Renee Paquette approached Jon Moxley backstage about his recent struggles following two consecutive defeats.

Moxley grabbed a chair, pipe and wooden pallet and violently threw the objects around. Paquette attempted to obtain an explanation as Moxley screamed in pain.

When she asked what kind of pain he was experiencing, Moxley admitted that he could no longer tell the difference.

Marina Shafir stepped in to calm him and restore his focus, reminding Moxley that the only way out was through.

Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match

Ricochet vs. Ace Austin

Ricochet and Ace Austin hit the ropes during the opening exchanges before Austin took Ricochet down with a flying armbar.

Ricochet reached the ropes, but Austin maintained the pressure. Ricochet slipped outside and pulled Austin from the apron, only for Austin to respond with a kick to the face.

Austin returned Ricochet to the ring and attempted to lift him. Ricochet blocked the move, struck with a chop and knocked Austin outside before diving over the top rope.

After the commercial break, Austin placed Ricochet on the top rope and connected with a leaping kick to the side of his head.

Ricochet landed on his feet after being knocked down and responded with a brainbuster, leaving both men on the canvas.

They traded strikes and chops after returning to their feet. Austin landed an elbow, while Ricochet answered with a knee and German suplex for a two-count.

Ricochet climbed to the top rope, but Austin avoided the aerial attack and planted him for another close near fall.

Austin charged toward Ricochet but ran directly into a headbutt. Ricochet followed with the Spirit Gun and Vertigo to secure the victory.

Winner: Ricochet via Pinfall

Ricochet advanced to the Clockwork Carnage match at WrestleDream.

The Young Bucks Attack Kyle Fletcher And Kevin Knight

Renee Paquette attempted to interview Don Callis, Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight backstage.

Before the interview began, The Young Bucks appeared and blindsided Fletcher and Knight with superkicks. Callis quickly retreated as the attack unfolded.

Chris Jericho And Nick Wayne Agree To A WrestleDream Rubber Match

Justin Roberts introduced Nick Wayne and instructed Cleveland to stand and applaud him.

Wayne entered a ring covered with a red canvas and celebrated his recent victory over Chris Jericho in France. He repeatedly announced that he had defeated Jericho as pyro accompanied the celebration.

Jericho’s entrance music interrupted him, but Wayne said he controlled the music and pyro and no longer needed the veteran.

Wayne introduced a video package highlighting his victory. When he asked Jericho for his reaction, Jericho said he knew AEW’s production staff and questioned why the footage omitted Wayne cheating to win.

Jericho challenged Wayne to a rubber match at WrestleDream. Wayne accepted on the condition that Jericho apologize to his face after Wayne defeated him again.

When Jericho questioned what would require an apology, Wayne began listing his grievances. Jericho accepted the stipulation because he wanted another match and warned that Wayne still had lessons to learn.

The two shook hands, and Jericho began backing away. Wayne reminded him there was another reason for his appearance.

Jericho agreed, saying Wayne’s video had reminded him of something he wanted to do. He then delivered a low blow and left Wayne down in the ring.

Tommaso Ciampa And Samoa Joe Send WrestleDream Warnings

Renee Paquette interviewed Tommaso Ciampa and Samoa Joe following their victory.

Ciampa promised to leave Andrade El Idolo unconscious when he challenged for the AEW National Championship at WrestleDream.

Joe then addressed Clockwork Carnage, claiming his performance on Dynamite had shown everyone the future. He warned that every participant in the match had become a target.

Persephone And Britt Baker vs. Dani Luna And Hyan

Hyan immediately took Persephone down as Britt Baker moved to the floor. Persephone fought back and sent Hyan outside before turning her attention to Dani Luna with several stomps.

Hyan recovered and attacked Persephone from the top rope. Luna tagged in and earned a two-count before bringing Hyan back into the match.

Persephone caught Hyan with a strike, while Baker grabbed her foot from outside. That allowed Persephone to connect with a dropkick before she also kicked Luna.

After the commercial break, Luna connected with a single-leg takedown on Persephone and knocked Baker from the apron with a Big Boot.

Baker recovered, but Luna caught her on the top rope and delivered a superplex. Luna then powerbombed Persephone for a two-count.

Persephone fought back against Luna, but Hyan made a blind tag and entered with a Falcon Arrow.

Baker used her Pittsburgh Steelers towel to choke Hyan until Luna intervened. Persephone answered by dropping Luna with a lariat, while Hyan rolled Persephone up for another near fall.

Baker tagged back in and was hit with a Spear by Hyan for a close two-count. Luna became involved, while Persephone pulled Hyan from the top rope and sent her face-first into the announce table.

Back inside, Baker took Luna down for another two-count. Persephone grabbed the TBS Championship and attempted to distract the referee.

Persephone nearly struck Baker with the belt, causing her partner to stop and react. Luna capitalized on the confusion by rolling Baker up for the upset victory.

Winner: Dani Luna And Hyan via Pinfall

After the match, Persephone and Baker attacked Luna and Hyan. Queen Aminata rushed to the ring and chased them away.

AEW announced that Persephone would defend the TBS Championship against Dani Luna, Hyan and Queen Aminata.

TNT Championship And Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match

Darby Allin (c) vs. Hechicero

Darby Allin immediately took Hechicero to the canvas. Hechicero countered and began attacking Allin’s arm before transitioning to his back.

Allin escaped, but Hechicero regained control and targeted the champion’s heavily wrapped left knee. He dragged Allin down, applied pressure to the injured leg and trapped him in a submission.

Hechicero rolled Allin backward into a pinning combination before twisting and jamming the injured knee, leaving the TNT Champion screaming in pain.

Allin reached the apron, but Hechicero followed and continued attacking the leg. Allin fought back by biting his hand and removed the protective covering from the ring post.

Allin trapped Hechicero’s arm against the exposed post. He attempted to build momentum, but Hechicero escaped and drove him face-first into the apron before sending him to the floor.

The match continued through the commercial break. After several more minutes of action, Allin secured the victory to retain the TNT Championship and claim the final available place in Clockwork Carnage.

Winner and still TNT Champion: Darby Allin

Clockwork Carnage Participants Brawl To Close The Show

Following the match, Konosuke Takeshita ran to the ring and attacked Allin. Samoa Joe emerged and began brawling with Takeshita.

Adam Copeland and Will Ospreay joined the fight, followed by “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Ricochet.

Allin recovered and delivered a Coffin Drop from the top rope onto the Clockwork Carnage competitors gathered on the floor.

The brawl continued around the ring and ringside area as the WrestleDream go-home broadcast went off the air.