AEW Dynamite And Dark Previews For Tonight (9/22)

AEW has two shows with new content airing tonight – the special Late Night Dynamite on TNT, and the regular Dark episode on YouTube.

Late Night Dynamite is scheduled to air on TNT at 10pm ET, or as soon as the NBA Playoffs go off the air. The following has been announced for the one-hour show:

* Scorpio Sky vs. Ben Carter

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Anna Jay

* Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary with Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur

AEW Dark will air in its normal timeslot of 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Tonight’s show will feature the return of Serena Deeb to the AEW ring, The Dark Order in two matches, and more. The following matches have been announced:

* Serena Deeb vs. Kilynn King

* Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Christopher Daniels vs. Ricky Starks

* Serpentico vs. Will Hobbs

* Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Puf and Calvin Stewart

* Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Kevin Blackwood and Daniel Garcia

* The Lucha Bros vs. Maxx Stardom and Dontae Smiley

* Billy and Austin Gunn vs. Cruz and M’Badu

* 5 and 10 of The Dark Order vs. Ryzin and Xander Gold

* Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order vs. Fuego del Sol and Rembrandt Lewis