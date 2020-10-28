AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight

Tonight’s NXT episode will be a special Halloween Havoc show with the return of the wheel from WCW. The following matches have been announced-

–Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal for the NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)

–Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal for the NXT Women’s Championship: Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

–Haunted House of Terror: Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis

-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas (Non-Title)

-Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

-Also, Pat McAfee will appear with NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

AEW Dynamite will air tonight on TNT with the semi-finals of the World Championship Eliminator tournament. The following matches & segments have been announced-

-New NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb defends vs. Leyla Hirsch

-Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal

-Cody Rhodes defends TNT Championship vs. Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack Match

-World Championship Eliminator Tournament Semi-finals: Wardlow vs. Hangman Page

-World Championship Eliminator Tournament Semi-finals: Penta El Zero M vs. Kenny Omega

-The Inner Circle hosts Town Hall meeting to see if MJF will join the group

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s shows and join us for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.