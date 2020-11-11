AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (11/11)

Tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network will be headlined by Johnny Gargano defending the NXT North American Championship against an unknown opponent. WWE has announced the following for tonight:

-Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae

-Xia Li vs. Raquel Gonzalez

-Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Breezango

-Johnny Gargano defends the NXT North American Championship against a mystery opponent

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show on TNT will be the Full Gear fallout episode with follow ups from Saturday’s PPV. AEW has announced the following for tonight-

-Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher and The Blade (Bunkhouse Match)

-Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears

-Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix

-Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

-Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

-MJF and Wardlow will be inducted into The Inner Circle

-Cody will give his first speech since losing the TNT Championship to Darby Allin

Stay tuned to PWMania for more on tonight’s shows and join us for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.