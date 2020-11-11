AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (11/11)

Tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network will be headlined by Johnny Gargano defending the NXT North American Championship against an unknown opponent. WWE has announced the following for tonight:
-Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae
-Xia Li vs. Raquel Gonzalez
-Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Breezango
-Johnny Gargano defends the NXT North American Championship against a mystery opponent
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show on TNT will be the Full Gear fallout episode with follow ups from Saturday’s PPV. AEW has announced the following for tonight-
-Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher and The Blade (Bunkhouse Match)
-Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears
-Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix
-Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal
-Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet
-MJF and Wardlow will be inducted into The Inner Circle
-Cody will give his first speech since losing the TNT Championship to Darby Allin
Stay tuned to PWMania for more on tonight’s shows and join us for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.