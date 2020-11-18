AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (11/19)

Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network will feature two championship matches. The following has been announced-

-Leon Ruff defends NXT North American Championship against Johnny Gargano

-Io Shirai defends NXT Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley

-Finn Balor provides update on his jaw injury

AEW Dynamite on TNT will also feature a championship match tonight, and more. The following has been announced for the show-

-Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

-PAC vs. The Blade

-World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks vs. Top Flight (Non-Title)

-Cody Rhodes & AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

-Serena Deeb defends the NWA World Women’s Championship against Thunder Rosa

-The Inner Circle heads to Las Vegas

-Contract signing for Kenny Omega vs. World Champion Jon Moxley

