AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (12/23)

Tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network will be a Very Gargano Christmas episode with a special holiday theme, hosted by The Way (Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory). The following matches and segments have been announced-
-Opening Match: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defend Tag Team Championships against Drake Maverick and Killian Dain (Street Fight)
-Bronson Reed returns
-Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai
-Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
-Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly revisit their TakeOver 31 main event
AEW Dynamite on TNT will be the special Holiday Bash episode tonight. It will air at a special start time that begins once the NBA On TNT basketball game goes off the air. The following has been announced for tonight-
-Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho and MJF
-Evil Uno vs. Dustin Rhodes
-The Butcher vs. Pac
-The Dark Order vs. Jurassic Express
-Sting interviewed by Tony Schiavone again
-Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford to announce wedding date
-Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida to be in action
-Main Event: The Young Bucks defend World Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed
