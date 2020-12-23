AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (12/23)

Tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network will be a Very Gargano Christmas episode with a special holiday theme, hosted by The Way (Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory). The following matches and segments have been announced-

-Opening Match: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defend Tag Team Championships against Drake Maverick and Killian Dain (Street Fight)

-Bronson Reed returns

-Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai

-Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

-Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly revisit their TakeOver 31 main event

AEW Dynamite on TNT will be the special Holiday Bash episode tonight. It will air at a special start time that begins once the NBA On TNT basketball game goes off the air. The following has been announced for tonight-

-Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

-Evil Uno vs. Dustin Rhodes

-The Butcher vs. Pac

-The Dark Order vs. Jurassic Express

-Sting interviewed by Tony Schiavone again

-Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford to announce wedding date

-Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida to be in action

-Main Event: The Young Bucks defend World Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s shows and be sure to join us for coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.