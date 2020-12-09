AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (12/9)

Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network will feature the fallout from TakeOver: War Games. No matches have been announced but NXT Champion Finn Balor will return and WWE is promising that we will find out what’s next for him.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT is one of the most jam packed shows of the year with the Dynamite Diamond Ring match, interviews with Sting and Shaq, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega making an announcement with Don Callis and more.

AEW has announced the following for tonight-

-World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis make an announcement

-Tony Schiavone interviews Sting

-Tony Schiavone interviews NBA Legend Shaq

-Inner Circle Ultimatum segment

-FTR vs. The Varsity Blondes

-Eddie Kingston, Butcher and Blade vs. Lance Archer and Lucha Bros

-10 vs. Dustin Rhodes

-Dynamite Diamond Ring Match: MJF vs. Orange Cassidy

-World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks vs. Angelico & Jack Evans (non-title)

-Abadon will be in action

