AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (2/10)

Tonight’s WWE NXT will be the final show before TakeOver: Vengeance Day this weekend. WWE has announced the following-

-MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Dusty Classic Semi-finals)

-Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ciampa and Thatcher (Dusty Classic Semi-finals)

-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell (Dusty Classic Semi-finals)

-Cameron Grimes returns to the ring

-Austin Theory vs. KUSHIDA (not confirmed)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will feature the debut of KENTA in AEW. The following has been announced for the show-

-“Hangman” Adam Page will speak

-Tony Schiavone interviews Sting

-Ryan Nemeth vs. PAC

-Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch (World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round)

-Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Acclaimed

-Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon

-TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Joey Janela

-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and KENTA vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer (Falls Count Anywhere & Anything Goes)

Join us here on PWMania tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time for full coverage of the shows. Stay tuned today for the latest.