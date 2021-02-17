AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (2/17)

NXT on the USA Network tonight will be the post-TakeOver: Vengeance Day edition of the show. No new matches have been announced since TakeOver but it’s possible that more will be declared this afternoon. WWE has announced the following for the show-

-TakeOver fallout and updates

-Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will be main evented by a six-man match. Sting will also appear and The Young Bucks will defend. Here is the current line up-

-Sting calls out Team Taz

-Matt Hardy and Adam Page vs. TH2

-The Sydal Brothers vs. FTR

-Serena Deeb vs. Riho (Round 1 of the World Championship Eliminator Tournament)

-Young Bucks defend the World Tag Team Championships vs. Santana and Ortiz

-Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, and Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on tonight's shows and then for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.