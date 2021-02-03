AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (2/3)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will be the Beach Break special on TNT. AEW has announced the following for the show-

-Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

-Chaos Project vs. Hangman Page and Matt Hardy

-Lumberjack Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer

-Wedding of Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian

-Battle Royal to determine Revolution opponents for Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks

-Jon Moxley, Pac and Rey Fenix vs. World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers

Tonight’s NXT show will feature an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The following has been announced-

-Santos Escobar defends Cruiserweight Championship vs. Curt Stallion

-Undisputed Era vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher (Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)

-Lucha House Party vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)

-Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez (Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)

-Edge to appear

Stay tuned to PWMania for updates on tonight's AEW & NXT episodes.