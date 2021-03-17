AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (3/17)

AEW will present their special St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite tonight. The following has been announced for the show-
-Cody vs. Penta El Zero (Opening Match)
-Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa (Lights Out Main Event)
-Rey Fenix vs. Angelico
-The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
-Jade Cargill vs. to be announced
-Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Bear Country & Jurassic Express
-Christian Cage will speak
-Tony Schiavone will interview TNT Champion Darby Allin & Sting
Tonight’s NXT show will include more hype for the TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event during WrestleMania Week. The following is being advertised for the show as of this writing-
-LA Knight will make his in-ring debut
-Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin returns to confront Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar
-Karrion Kross has his eyes on Finn Balor
-Austin Theory vs. Dexter Lumis
Stay tuned to PWMania throughout the day for AEW/NXT updates, and join us later at 8 PM Eastern Time for full coverage of the shows.