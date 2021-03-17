AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (3/17)

AEW will present their special St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite tonight. The following has been announced for the show-

-Cody vs. Penta El Zero (Opening Match)

-Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa (Lights Out Main Event)

-Rey Fenix vs. Angelico

-The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

-Jade Cargill vs. to be announced

-Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Bear Country & Jurassic Express

-Christian Cage will speak

-Tony Schiavone will interview TNT Champion Darby Allin & Sting

Tonight’s NXT show will include more hype for the TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event during WrestleMania Week. The following is being advertised for the show as of this writing-

-LA Knight will make his in-ring debut

-Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin returns to confront Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

-Karrion Kross has his eyes on Finn Balor

-Austin Theory vs. Dexter Lumis

Stay tuned to PWMania throughout the day for AEW/NXT updates, and join us later at 8 PM Eastern Time for full coverage of the shows.