AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (3/24)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show will feature Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal in a non-title match. Sydal will earn a championship match at a later date if he can win.

AEW has announced the following for tonight-

-Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti

-Shawn Spears & FTR vs. The Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin

-Laredo Kid & Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler

-Darby Allin defends TNT Championship against John Silver

-Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal (Non-Title, Sydal earns future World Championship match if he wins)

Tonight’s NXT show will feature more hype for the upcoming TakeOver: Stand & Deliver special event. WWE has announced the following line up for tonight-

-Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan

-Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. KUSHIDA (Non-Title Match)

-UK Champion WALTER vs. Drake Maverick (Non-Title Match)

-LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed

-Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai

-Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship vs. Aliyah & Jessi Kamea

-William Regal announces update on the vacant NXT Tag Team Championship, and announces consequences for recent actions by Kyle O’Reilly & Adam Cole

