AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (3/31)

Tonight’s NXT will be the final show before next week’s TakeOver: Stand & Deliver two night event. The following has been announced for tonight-

-Tian Sha vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

-Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes

-Battle Royal to determine Gauntlet Eliminator participants at TakeOver Night 1

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will feature the AEW in-ring debut of Christian Cage. AEW has announced the following for the show-

-Jon Moxley vs. Cezar Bononi

-Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall (Exhibition Match)

-Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti vs. The Bunny & Nyla Rose

-Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy (Arcade Anarchy Match)

-World Champion Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Laredo Kid & The Lucha Bros

-Christian Cage makes AEW in-ring debut vs. Frankie Kazarian

