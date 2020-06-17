AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (6/17)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature more action leading to Fyter Fest. The following has been announced-

-Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Best Friends

-Billy vs. MJF

-Natural Nightmares vs. AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page

-Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc

-Cody defends TNT Championship in Open Challenge

-Anna Jay in action

NXT on the USA Network will also feature two matches for the tag team championships tonight. The following has been announced-

-Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart

-NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium vs. Breezango

-Timothy Thatcher training session

-NXT Champion Adam Cole appears

