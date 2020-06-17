AEW Dynamite And NXT Previews For Tonight (6/17)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature more action leading to Fyter Fest. The following has been announced-
-Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Best Friends
-Billy vs. MJF
-Natural Nightmares vs. AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page
-Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc
-Cody defends TNT Championship in Open Challenge
-Anna Jay in action
NXT on the USA Network will also feature two matches for the tag team championships tonight. The following has been announced-
-Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart
-NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium vs. Breezango
-Timothy Thatcher training session
-NXT Champion Adam Cole appears
Keep it locked to PWMania for updates today and join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time tonight.